Devin Vassell could return against Jazz

There is optimism that San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell could make his season debut on Saturday against the Utah Jazz, sources told ESPN on Thursday.
“He is ramping up. I would expect him back soon." - Spurs Assistant Coach Mitch Johnson on Devin Vassell
When asked if Devin could play Wednesday @ Houston, Johnson said, "I don’t believe this road trip, no.” - 1:03 AM
Shams Charania: San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell’s season debut is imminent – reporting on NBA Today: -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 7, 2024
Matthew Tynan: Spurs say Devin Vassell remains OUT tonight against Portland. Not much of a surprise there considering the team just returned from a road trip last night, but his return is imminent. -via Twitter @Matthew_Tynan / November 7, 2024
Paul Garcia: Devin Vassell is listed as out tonight vs Portland per injury report turned into league. Jeremy Sochan (thumb), Tre Jones (ankle), Harrison Ingram (G-league), Riley Minix (G-league), and David Duke Jr. (g-league) all out as well tonight. -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / November 7, 2024
