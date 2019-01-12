Devin Haney puts lightweight division on notice with unanimous decision victory over Xolisani Ndongeni

Devin Haney started his 2019 campaign in style as he dominated previously unbeaten Xolisani Ndongeni en route to a 10-round unanimous decision in the main event of ShoBox: The New Generation at StageWorks on Friday in Shreveport, La.

The 20-year-old Haney (21-0), one of the hottest prospects in boxing, sought to make an example of Ndongeni (25-1) and catapult himself into title contention. Although he wasn’t able to secure the knockout, Haney put together an impressive performance that will put the lightweight division on notice.

"I'm a f—ing contender," Haney said afterward. "I want those top guys. They really can’t deny me.”

He may only be 20, but Haney demonstrated the poise of a seasoned fighter against Ndongeni. Although he sought the finish, he never rushed in and placed his punches while staying out of harm's way.

After sticking with a stiff jab in the opening frame, Haney rocked Ndongeni with a hard three-punch combination that was punctuated by a right cross. As Haney went to his corner, he made it clear he was looking for the finish.

In the second, Haney sent Ndongeni to the canvas with a brilliantly placed right hook. Ndongeni got to his feet and proved to be extremely durable by staying upright for the duration of the 10-round fight.

Despite being picked apart, Ndongeni stayed aggressive. That approach opened him to vicious counter right hands and opportunities for Haney to finish the fight. After realizing that headhunting wouldn’t get the desired result, Haney committed to the body in the second half of the fight.

A shot to the body in the fifth hurt Ndongeni and a sustained body assault set his prey up for the fall. Ndongeni refused to go down, however, and he gave everything he had. Unfortunately, everything he had wasn’t nearly enough.

In racking up judges' scores of 100-89, 99-90 and 100-89, Haney showcased a side of himself that is downright frightening for the rest of the division. Whether that means he will be a world champion before the end of the year remains to be seen, but he's right about one thing: He cannot be denied.