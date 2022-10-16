Devin Haney outclasses George Kambosos Jr. again, retains undisputed lightweight title

Devin Haney defended his undisputed lightweight title with ease in his rematch versus George Kambosos Jr. on Sunday in Australia. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Devin Haney easily outclassed George Kambosos Jr. for a second time in four months on Saturday, retaining his undisputed lightweight title with a one-sided victory at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Unlike his dominant win in June, when Haney basically jabbed his way to the undisputed title, on Saturday, Haney relied on the right hand to do his damage.

He was surprised at the beginning when Kambosos came up switching stances and jumping in and out, but he quickly adjusted and nearly swept the remainder of the fight.

Judges had it 118-110 twice and 119-109 for Haney. Yahoo Sports had it 119-109 for Haney, giving Kambosos only the first.

“I knew he would be looking for the jab, so I wanted to show other tools in my arsenal,” said Haney, who held Kambosos to single-digit connects in 10 of the 12 rounds. “My Dad (trainer Bill Haney) wanted me to hook more, but I feel the right hand is what won me the fight.”

Kambosos really had nothing to offer. He won the undisputed title by upsetting Teofimo Lopez in 2021, but Lopez had medical issues before the fight and was a shell of himself in the ring. That earned Kambosos the undisputed title, though, and got him two fights in his home country.

Haney, though, simply was too smart, too talented and too good for Kambosos. Kambosos didn’t have the power to really hurt Haney and he was only landing one shot at a time.

If there was a criticism of Haney, who is now 28-0 with 15 KOs, it’s that he couldn’t finish Kambosos. He was picking Kambosos apart with impunity in the second half of the fight, landed 41 percent of his total punches yet didn’t even put Kambosos down.

But Haney proved he’s one of the best fighters in the world and is going to be a difficult out no matter who he faces.

“I should definitely be in the pound-for-pound rankings,” Haney said.

There are a slew of elite fighters now, and Haney is clearly one of them. He proved his talent by doing what he should have done against a badly outclassed opponent: He blew him out while dominating the fight.

It will be great to see his development as he moves his way through the deep and talented lightweight division.

A fight between Haney and Shakur Stevenson would be an incredible match, but there are many such bouts for Haney.

The only way to go for him is up.