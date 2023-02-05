Devin Clark ready to put in work to be champion after UFC Fight Night 218

LAS VEGAS – It’s been more than two years since Devin Clark had a winning streak to help propel him. Now he’s starting to get that feeling once again.

Clark (14-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) outworked Da-un Jung (15-4-1 MMA, 4-2-1 UFC) for a unanimous decision sweep of the scorecards in the UFC Fight Night 218 co-main event at the UFC Apex. Clark said a game plan his team knew would wear down Jung is to thank.

“When you go for the legs, the head’s open. Switching back and forth between those two, it’s a tiring game to defend,” Clark said. “It’s super hard to be good at it, and I know I can be even better at it. We’re just going to keep getting better and get back in the lab.”

Clark debuted in the UFC in 2016, but it’s been a fairly constant state of up and down at light heavyweight. He’s had a pair of two-fight winning streaks in the promotion, but that’s as good as it’s been so far.

His next time out, he’ll have a chance to match that and have wins in three of his past four fights. Despite the yo-yo effect of his UFC resume, Clark thinks he might be about to hit his stride.

“Just being in the right position is huge, and I felt the difference tonight,” he said. “Being able to go out there and not have to think about where my positioning is and just be able to throw those hands and let them connect, it proved to me that it’s making a difference.

“We’re just getting warmed up. I’ve been in the UFC seven years now. I’m 32, about to be 33, and I feel like I’m moving into my prime. I have to work hard to accomplish what I want to accomplish. … We have to keep working and keep getting better. I know I’m hard on myself, but I want to be champion. I know I have to put that work in and I can’t settle for this one.”

