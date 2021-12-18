Devin Booker upgraded to questionable for Sunday

Kellan Olson: Devin Booker (left hamstring strain) has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s Suns game vs. the Hornets. Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) is still out.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns have upgraded Devin Booker to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Hornets. Kaminsky, Nader and Saric remain out – 6:09 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker (left hamstring strain) has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s Suns game vs. the Hornets.

Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) is still out. – 6:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said Devin Booker felt “comfortable enough” to participate in today’s practice from start to finish as #Suns face #Hornets Sunday. pic.twitter.com/yTO8K8t6Pe – 3:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I didn’t know that.”

Chris Paul on #Suns gearing up for 11 games in 21 days.

Having Devin Booker closer to returning helps. #Suns pic.twitter.com/MDMZxeDMPd – 2:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He did everything today.” Monty Williams on Devin Booker for today’s practice.

So when I asked him if he’d be available Sunday vs. #Hornets, he repeated, “He did everything today.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/DLLsQVsdic – 2:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker no longer in relax gear. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jt5co8Cfjh – 2:26 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

DeRozan, Booker, Mitchell, Beal… all mentioned as first team All-NBA candidates by @Bill Simmons and Jackie Mac and never once said Paul George. (I know, don’t listen) – 10:36 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Without Devin Booker and 3 other rotation players, the Suns are gonna keep everyone at 28 minutes or less tonight in a double-digit win.

James Jones’ changed roster construction in Phoenix so drastically compared to just a few years ago – 11:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Seeing Dario Saric on bench, crazy #Suns are 22-5, been up 22 on Wiz and he’s been out all year.

Ayton 8 games. Booker 7.

Other teams w/o superstars. Kawhi with Clippers.

Murray, Porter Jr. in Denver.

Klay still out for Warriors.

LeBron missed time. Doncic, too, but 22-5? – 10:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He looks like he’s getting back. I know he’s on the court now, but if anything, just take his time. He’s got to keep taking his time. There’s no need to rush it. Got a long season.” Cameron Payne.

Devin Booker working his way back from hamstring. #Suns https://t.co/p57kz6gt5q pic.twitter.com/tKngXw5lkG – 8:54 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Suns’ second-leading scorer in the six games Devin Booker has missed is … Cam Johnson at 14.8 points per game. Johnson is 19-of-43 (44.2%) from 3-point range over that stretch. – 8:33 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker is out here in his usual time slot and putting the time in to get back. Not his usual pregame work, with most of it going through shots off ball screens. Did about a half-hour on his own after shootaround earlier today and 15 more now.

(Hi Deandre!) pic.twitter.com/lBpIZSPlq1 – 8:08 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said Devin Booker was the catalyst on the bench in Portland on Tuesday when it came to motivating the team. Williams described Booker as “phenomenal” with that and said as the coach he didn’t have to do much pumping up the guys. – 7:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns All-Star Devin Booker progressing, doing on-court work in making return to action (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I know what he’s going through and especially when you’re feeling a little bit better, you really want to get out there on the court.”

Cameron Payne on Devin Booker looking to return from hamstring injury as Payne missed action this season with a hamstring injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/C1KvYC2o4P – 1:39 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Again. Devin Booker working to get back on the court. #Suns pic.twitter.com/cdXJybSJma – 1:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker (hamstring) working to get back. #Suns. pic.twitter.com/YjVa4wibqC – 1:08 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Book getting some work in after shootaround. He’s out tonight, but it’s encouraging to see him doing on-court stuff again.

Also, hi Ish 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/D1KKiWVfsF – 1:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker (hamstring) OUT tonight vs. Wizards, but getting shots up. #Suns pic.twitter.com/gROUsGQejF – 12:49 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Well well well look who is back in the shooting game (it’s Devin Booker) pic.twitter.com/gzAKoFjUnn – 12:43 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker participating in the shooting game today too pic.twitter.com/dVTVps8Ld0 – 12:43 PM

Kellan Olson: Devin Booker was a full participant in the Suns’ practice today, per Monty Williams -via Twitter @KellanOlson / December 18, 2021

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said Devin Booker is getting better every day and that the healing part will take care of itself, but there’s a “ramp-up stage” they still need to see before he returns to action -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / December 16, 2021

Mark Medina: Devin Booker said his hamstring “feels good” after getting shots up at morning shootaround. But Booker said medical staff still wants him to do some contact work. But Suns have back-to-back vs Clippers (tonight) and Portland (tomorrow). -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / December 13, 2021