Devin Booker officially out for Game 4

Duane Rankin: Devin Booker (hamstring) OUT Game 4. #Suns
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker (mild right hamstring strain) is once again listed as out on the Suns’ injury report.
No new additions. – 5:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns officially rule Devin Booker out for Game 4 tomorrow – 5:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (hamstring) OUT Game 4. #Suns5:00 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors about to win Game 4 and excuse us while we all go book flights and hotels
Game 5 Monday – 4:28 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Devin Booker did “nothing” in practice today, aside from getting a few shots up: pic.twitter.com/l8FWFleMgO3:19 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Walked into Suns practice and Devin Booker was getting shots up.
Knocked down a couple of corner 3s before this. pic.twitter.com/016XSJYypm3:03 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker was getting shots up as we came in after practice pic.twitter.com/ob7YNjopLz3:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SZgo24RmXk3:03 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker getting some shots up pic.twitter.com/1LG0SjH2tO3:01 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton said last night Devin Booker was telling him, “Do not get tired of shooting the ball. We need you to score this ball.”
Looking at that man’s snarl after DA’s 13th point of the first quarter, I believe it pic.twitter.com/cZwpAPy6hY1:15 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
One day I’m going to write a book titled “It can’t get worse: a Philadelphia 76ers story” – 12:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways from Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton leading #Suns, without injured Devin Booker, to Game 3 win over #Pelicans azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral12:30 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
ICYMI: On the latest In Street Clothes Podcast @BrianSuttererMD and I breakdown NBA Playoff injuries including Khris Middleton, Devin Booker, and Luka before talking early trends in the MLB. open.spotify.com/episode/1BSUsr…9:36 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton said Devin Booker was on him all night to keep looking to score. “Score the ball. Score the ball.” Over and over again. – 1:34 AM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher
You can tell me Devin Booker is the Suns’ best shooter. You can’t tell me he’s their best player. Or MVP. #CP31:15 AM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Deandre Ayton was impressive tonight. Scored in every way for the Suns with 28 points on 20 shots. Post ups. Off the dribble. Hit a 3 too. Ayton has come a long way. Without Booker he stepped up like he needed to before CP3 owned the 4th. pic.twitter.com/lc3D3N5hFq12:52 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Minus Devin Booker, #Suns outlast #Pelicans in Game 3 win, take 2-1 series lead azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral12:48 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
if you’re wondering how the suns won that game on the road without devin booker go read this very insightful piece @RohanNadkarni just wrote about deandre ayton: si.com/nba/2022/04/19…12:43 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns#Pelicans 3rd quarters.
Game 1: NOLA 37 PHX 26
Final: #Suns 110, #Pelicans 99
Game 2: NOLA 34 PHX 22
Final: Pelicans 125 Suns 114 (Devin Booker left game with 4:35 left in 3rd right hamstring strain)
Game 3: NOLA 31 PHX 22.
Final: ?????? (Suns up 81-79 heading into 4th) – 11:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 59 #Pelicans 48 Halftime.
PHX: Ayton 21 (10-of-14 FGs)
Booker (hamstring) OUT
NOLA: Ingram 13
Hayes (ejected).
Series tied 1-1.
Game 4 Sunday in New Orleans. – 11:09 PM

Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Coach Book. @NBAonTNT @Phoenix Suns @Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/aRMYFtm4u910:49 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson gets his third foul with 9:28 left in the second quarter. Suns cannot afford foul trouble without Booker. Crowder in for Johnson. – 10:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker with a little burst off the bench with his teammates contesting the call that the shot clock ran down after Nance late 3 hit backboard, not rim.
Out Game 3 with mild right hamstring strain. #Suns up four with 1:05 left in 1st quarter. – 10:26 PM

Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Booker is so emotionally invested in this game 3. He’s coaching from the sidelines nonstop and during huddles. “No hand checks!” He’s fired up. @NBAonTNT @suns – 10:18 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Cam Johnson subbed out mid 1Q with his second foul. He’s near top of list of players who’ll get more opportunities with Booker out. Shamet in for him – 10:13 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
With Devin Booker out, Herbert Jones gets to spend more of his defensive time on Chris Paul. On other end, Bridges is guarding McCollum. Suns were making #Pelicans start their offense too far out from the paint, but Ingram drive and Jones Eurostep yields a couple layups – 10:10 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devin Booker gave CJ McCollum a little shove from the Suns bench after the play was whistled dead. Crowd didn’t appreciate it! – 10:03 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
CJ McCollum and Devin Booker had some words. Didn’t see who started it, but crowd starts booing – 10:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I GOT MY M’FING DAWGS!!!” JaVale McGee.
#Suns getting ready for Game 3 vs. #Pelicans. Series tied 1-1.
Devin Booker (hamstring) OUT. #NBA75 #NBA pic.twitter.com/HTBAvmy7t29:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson starting for Devin Booker. #Suns9:31 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson is getting the start in place of Devin Booker – 9:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saw two very important people in the hallway outside the court area.
1. Devin Booker doing a stretching exercise involving the hamstring.
Out Game 3 with strained right hamstring.
2. #Suns team owner Robert Sarver in the same area. – 9:13 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
It’s a bummer watching the Bucks without Middleton and the Suns without Booker. Everyone says next man up, but it’ll be interesting to see if both teams can absorb those injuries — or whether they will collapse early. – 9:10 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Two weeks ago my 12 y/o said her chrome book was broken. I checked, it had a splotch but was still working. One week ago, she says chrome is broken. It was broken. Today I spend 300 on new chrome. 18 y/o calls from Maryland and tells me she broke it on purpose
I got got man – 8:54 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams would not say whether Landry Shamet will get the start in Devin Booker’s place for Game 3 tonight
(Sorry about the typo in the first one if you saw it!) – 8:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll find out.” #Suns coach Monty Williams when asked if Landry Shamet will start for Devin Booker (hamstring) for Game 3 in New Orleans.
He’s started 14 games in the regular season for Booker and averaged 12.4 points and shot 40.9% from 3 in those 14 starts. – 8:04 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Monty Williams not tipping his hand on the starting lineup tonight.
Suns other starting 4 – Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton – have played 165 mins without Devin Booker this year.
They have on OffRtg of 110.2 and DefRtg of 98.6 in those minutes. – 8:04 PM

Pro City Hoops: “That’s a big loss for Phoenix. That loss gives New Orleans the two best players on the court which is hard to overcome. No disrespect to Chris Paul.” – Draymond Green on Devin Booker getting hurt -via Twitter / April 22, 2022

Duane Rankin: OFFICIAL: Devin Booker (hamstring) OUT Game 3 at #Pelicans. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / April 21, 2022

Allia LaForce: Monty Williams told me Devin Booker, who strained his right hamstring in game 2, did not do anything on the court today. He is resting now. There is no time table the team has set for his return, despite reports. @NBAonTNT @Phoenix Suns @NBATV -via Twitter @ALaForce / April 21, 2022

