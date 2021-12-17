Devin Booker improving but not ready for return yet

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said Devin Booker is getting better every day and that the healing part will take care of itself, but there’s a “ramp-up stage” they still need to see before he returns to action

Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker is out here in his usual time slot and putting the time in to get back. Not his usual pregame work, with most of it going through shots off ball screens. Did about a half-hour on his own after shootaround earlier today and 15 more now.

(Hi Deandre!) pic.twitter.com/lBpIZSPlq1 – 8:08 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said Devin Booker was the catalyst on the bench in Portland on Tuesday when it came to motivating the team. Williams described Booker as “phenomenal” with that and said as the coach he didn’t have to do much pumping up the guys. – 7:30 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said Devin Booker is getting better every day and that the healing part will take care of itself, but there’s a “ramp-up stage” they still need to see before he returns to action – 7:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns All-Star Devin Booker progressing, doing on-court work in making return to action (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I know what he’s going through and especially when you’re feeling a little bit better, you really want to get out there on the court.”

Cameron Payne on Devin Booker looking to return from hamstring injury as Payne missed action this season with a hamstring injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/C1KvYC2o4P – 1:39 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Again. Devin Booker working to get back on the court. #Suns pic.twitter.com/cdXJybSJma – 1:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker (hamstring) working to get back. #Suns. pic.twitter.com/YjVa4wibqC – 1:08 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Book getting some work in after shootaround. He’s out tonight, but it’s encouraging to see him doing on-court stuff again.

Also, hi Ish 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/D1KKiWVfsF – 1:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker (hamstring) OUT tonight vs. Wizards, but getting shots up. #Suns pic.twitter.com/gROUsGQejF – 12:49 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Well well well look who is back in the shooting game (it’s Devin Booker) pic.twitter.com/gzAKoFjUnn – 12:43 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker participating in the shooting game today too pic.twitter.com/dVTVps8Ld0 – 12:43 PM

Mark Medina: Devin Booker said his hamstring “feels good” after getting shots up at morning shootaround. But Booker said medical staff still wants him to do some contact work. But Suns have back-to-back vs Clippers (tonight) and Portland (tomorrow). -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / December 13, 2021

Duane Rankin: Devin Booker OUT tonight with hamstring tonight, getting up shots. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 13, 2021

Kellan Olson: Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) is questionable for the Suns tomorrow in LA against the Clippers. Devin Booker (left hamstring strain) and Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) are both still out. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / December 12, 2021