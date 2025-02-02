May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) react during game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.

Devin Booker and Luka Doncic have had quite the rivalry over the years in the NBA that's included some trash talk.

But it all began with the Luka smiling at Booker meme in 2022. And for some reason, the Dallas Mavericks revisited that in a tweet this past week, with the caption, "OK last one we swear."

The timing couldn't have been more coincidental. The Mavs just traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, so of course Booker had to weigh in.

TRADE GRADES: Who won the Lakers-Mavericks deal?

Booker responded to that tweet and said, "Kept their word." MIC DROP!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Devin Booker had the perfect 3-word Luka Doncic trade response on Twitter