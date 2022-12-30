Devin Booker Out for Four Weeks Due To Groin Injury

The Phoenix Suns confirmed that Devin Booker will be out for the next four weeks due to an injury.

The franchise announced the news via Twitter days after the guard made an early exit during the Suns' Christmas Day game against the Denver Nuggets, when he played four minutes and 20 seconds and scored two points. "INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain," the team tweeted. "He will be re-evaluated in four weeks."

Booker has missed six of the past nine games due to hamstring and groin injuries and went to the locker room in the first quarter of the Suns' Christmas Day game. “He’s getting more evaluation back in Phoenix. He can get the best care back there,” Coach Monty Williams said during a post-game meeting.

The Suns are currently fifth in the Western Conference, holding a 20-15 record for the ongoing season. Meanwhile, Booker has been averaging 27.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

