Devin Booker finds 'Suns in 4' fan, will give him tickets to conference finals game

The fan, Nick McKellar, will receive a signed jersey from Booker and tickets to a conference finals game, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

It didn't take long for Booker's representatives at CAA to find Nick McKellar, a lifelong Suns fan who now lives in Denver. Booker and the Suns are going to send McKellar a signed Booker jersey and provide him tickets to a conference finals game, both Booker's reps at CAA and McKellar told ESPN.

The Suns lived up to McKellar's prediction, taking down the Denver Nuggets in just four games. With the win, the Suns will advance to the conference finals. They will take on the winner of the Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers series.

Nick McKellar involved in fight in Denver

McKellar went viral after getting into a fight with Nuggets fans during Game 3. Video showed McKellar engaging in trash talk with Nuggets fan. One Nuggets fan poured beer on McKellar, which escalated the situation. Eventually, a Nuggets fan takes a swing at McKellar. That sparks the fight. After punches were thrown, McKellar continues to support his team, yelling, Suns in 4."

Since the fight went viral, McKellar has explained his actions. He said he acted in self defense and would "never promote or condone physical violence," according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

