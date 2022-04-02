Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton out tomorrow due to rest

Duane Rankin: #Suns are resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for tomorrow’s game at OKC, Monty Williams said after practice.
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns officially list Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton as being out for tomorrow due to rest. Jae Crowder is also out due to right ankle soreness – 5:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns are resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for tomorrow’s game at OKC, Monty Williams said after practice. – 3:48 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Grizz-Suns was very Bucks-Suns’y last night, with Memphis eroding Phoenix inside with drives and O boards, taking CP3 away, and making Booker beat them by himself. Booker had a very 2021 Finals game: tons of points, but few assists, FTs or 3s (4 of his 6 3PAs were in final 3 min) – 2:05 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from April 1:
– R. Covington: 43 pts, 8 reb, 3 blk
– D. Booker: 41 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast
– N. Jokic: 38 pts, 19 reb, 8 ast
– L. James: 38 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast
– L. Doncic: 36 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast
– A. Coffey: 32 pts, 6 reb, 7 ast
– K. Porter Jr: 27 pts, 11 ast, 4 stl – 11:01 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The one and only @Charles Oakley, who has written a book with @Frank Isola, came on the Bulls Talk podcast. Always a treat to catch up with Oak, who detailed his relationship with Michael Jordan here: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…10:02 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker saw two familiar faces tonight.
Former #Suns assistant Darko Rajakovic, who replaced ejected head coach Taylor Jenkins, and former #Suns player De’Anthony Melton, who scored 17 points in helping #Grizzlies top #Suns in ending their nine-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/DBsuFxxOFU11:44 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We just got beat, simple as that.” Devin Booker after #Suns loss to #Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/aqZajmT69F11:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“This is what we need.” Devin Booker after loss to #Grizzlies. #Suns pic.twitter.com/PcXM5HqxWe11:11 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker agreed this kind of loss can be good for a team like the Suns:
“This is what we need…I’d rather it now than later down the line.” – 11:11 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker gave a shoutout to former Suns assistant Darko Rajakovic running things for Memphis when Jenkins got ejected. Booker still texts with Rajakovic and said he jokingly told him he knows where he got some of those offensive sets from. – 11:11 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker said setting the franchise record was obviously on the Suns’ minds, but he doesn’t think that’s the reason for tonight’s result. Gave the Grizzlies credit for the guys they had available playing the way they did – 11:08 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: MEM 122, PHX 114
Booker: 41-4-4, 17-28 FG
Bridges: 18 Pts, 8-11 FG
McGee: 8 Pts, 12 Reb
Brooks: 30 Pts, 7 Ast, 11-28 FG
Grizzlies had 16 offensive rebounds for 30 second-chance points – 10:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Anderson bucket out of timeout.
Booker answers
Johnson fouls Melton. #Suns down six. – 10:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker bucket. Ruling 2-point basket.
Being reviewed. #Suns down six. – 10:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
(This game was over anyway, but the effort on that Deandre Ayton defense there was not it) – 10:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3 as #Suns have turned up pressure. Blitzing Brooks and Williams. #GrindCity10:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Successful coaches challenge.
Bucket good by Booker.
No foul on Brooks.
#Grizzlies ball. – 10:16 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks grazed Booker’s hip, so it will probably stand. – 10:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker drive, bucket, fouled by Brooks.
Timeout Memphis.
Paul getting in refs face.
Grizzlies challenging foul on Brooks.
And who doesn’t want to see this matchup in Western Conference Finals? #Suns #Grizzlies10:14 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
These guys think Booker flopped. pic.twitter.com/fLB1TmusEQ10:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Santi Aldama with the reverse slam after fake and baseline drive.
Crowd goes nuts.
Ayton answers on other end, misses FT. #Suns down 11 as Anderson called for offensive foul with Booker defending him in paint. #GrindCity10:06 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Did somebody lather that ball in Memphis BBQ before the game? Ayton, Bridges and McGee have all had problems holding onto it today – 9:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson goes to rim, Melton contests shot, no foul
#Grizzlies score on other end, up 92-87.
Timeout #Suns with 8:45 left.
Booker lost it on the bench,
Williams took issue with the play.
Paul is now talking to the officials during the timeout. #Suns #GrindCity – 9:54 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 83, MEM 81
Booker: 23 Pts, 9-17 FG
Bridges: 14 Pts
McGee: 8 Pts, 10 Reb
Brooks: 25 Pts, 9-24 FG
Grizzlies have 14 offensive rebounds for 25 second-chance points – 9:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker hits jumper, is fouled by Brooks, says something to Brooks.
Tech on Booker.
Booker looked at ref and was like, “For what?” #Suns #Grizzlies9:41 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks just baited Devin Booker into a tech. Those guys don’t like each other very much. – 9:40 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The only thing from this game that would be the same as a hypothetical Grizzlies-Suns playoff series is the amount of ish Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks are talking to one another. – 9:40 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
tech on Booker 😎 – 9:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3 after seeing nothing was happening. #Suns up two. – 9:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton running hook off glass.
Bridges steal and jam.
#Suns up two. – 9:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul pullup. #Suns down one after Ayton scored on previous trip. – 9:27 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: MEM 54, PHX 50
Booker: 14 Pts, 5-9 FG
Crowder: 8 Pts
McGee: 6 Pts, 6 Reb
Brooks: 14 Pts, 6-17 FG
Grizzlies have 10 offensive rebounds for 20 second-chance points – 9:06 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
in the middle of that madness, John Konchar hit Jae Crowder with a pump fake then drilled a floater over Deandre Ayton WITH contact.
WE GETTIN JITTY TONIGHT – 8:58 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Rough night for Deandre Ayton to start this one – 8:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“JaVale, JaVale, he drives get to the middle,” Devin Booker from the bench. #Suns8:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with 12 on 4-of-7 FGs.
Rest of #Suns? 5-of-12 Down 34-23 – 8:38 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: MEM 34, PHX 23
Booker: 12 Pts, 4-7 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts
Ayton: 2 Pts, 2 Reb, 1-4 FG
Brooks: 11 Pts, 5-11 FG
Grizzlies had 8 offensive rebounds for 13 second-chance points – 8:36 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
first James Harden, now Devin Booker.
Don’t throw up weak stuff around Santi Aldama – 8:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Grizzlies getting looks off any set they want right now. #Suns shooting just 5-of-14 even after Booker bucket plus the foul
Timeout Memphis 2:35 left in 1st quarter. Phoenix down 27-13. Been down by as many as 16 early. – 8:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton jumper out of timeout, but Brooks answers on tip-in.
13-3 Grizzlies. #Suns8:19 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
They said Devin Booker doesn’t like the dinos. Seems they got word and showed up in Memphis tonight 😂
(via @PhillipDean_) pic.twitter.com/hl1Y8eN7eu8:12 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
There’s a full complement of dinosaurs in the stands here tonight for Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/55rK4Nvz9J8:10 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
There are a group of four dinosaurs at tonight’s game on the Suns’ end of the basket in Memphis, likely here to distract Devin Booker after that interesting situation he had with The Raptor in Toronto. 😂 pic.twitter.com/arbcoGevo98:09 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Starters tonight for @Memphis Grizzlies: Melton, Williams, Brooks, Anderson, & Adams
Suns starters: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, & Ayton – 7:58 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starters for each team
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton
Grizzlies: Melton, Brooks, Williams, Anderson, Tillman
[takes a shot]
HERE WE GO – 7:58 PM

More on this storyline

Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George (elbow maintenance), Reggie Jackson (rest), Marcus Morris (left knee soreness) and Nic Batum (left ankle) are all OUT tonight. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / April 1, 2022

Memphis: Desmond Bane (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to doubtful. Jaren Jackson Jr (right thigh rtn from injury management) has been downgraded to doubtful. Steven Adams (left calf soreness) has been downgraded to doubtful. Tyus Jones (left hand soreness) has been downgraded to doubtful. Tyrell Terry (G League – two-way) has been upgraded to available. Yves Pons (G League – two-way) has been upgraded to available. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022

Golden State: Draymond Green (left low back injury management) has been upgraded to available. Klay Thompson (right achilles tendon injury management) has been upgraded to available. Otto Porter (low back injury management) has been upgraded to available. Quinndary Weatherspoon (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to available. -via HoopsHype / March 29, 2022

