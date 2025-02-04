Devin Booker becomes Suns all-time leading scorer in loss: Stats, history

28-year-old Devin Booker has already etched himself into the record books, becoming the Phoenix Suns' all-time leading scorer during Monday night's overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Booker earned the distinction during the third quarter, with a three-pointer to push him past Walter Davis on the team leaderboards.

Devin Booker just became the @Suns all-time leading scorer ‼️



15,668 points and counting... pic.twitter.com/3WMqQdGngg — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2025

Booker ended the night with a game-high 34 points. But even that performance was not enough for Phoenix to win the contest. Portland's massive third quarter, outscoring Phoenix 37-25 in that frame, would end up pushing the game to overtime, where the Trail Blazers secured the win.

Booker now has 15,678 career points, all of which have come with the Phoenix Suns, 12 more than Davis, and 1,768 more than third-place Alvan Adams. Here's a quick look at Booker's now record-breaking career.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker reacts after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers to make Booker the Suns’ all-time leading scorer.

Devin Booker career recap:

Booker began his career as the 13th overall pick in the 2015 draft. His rookie year was undoubtedly the least impactful year of his career, averaging 13.8 points per game. He has averaged at least 20 in every other season he's played.

Still, he finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting before jumping into All-Star potential status in his sophomore season. Despite his vast improvement though, Booker would not earn his first All-Star bid until his fifth season (2019-2020). That was the first of three straight selections, the final of which came during the 2021-2022 season, where Booker would finish fourth in MVP voting after helping lead the Suns to the best record in the NBA. Unfortunately, though, they'd lose in the second round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

Where does Devin Booker rank in scoring all-time?

Despite holding the Suns' record, Booker does not rank that high among the NBA's all-time leading scorers. His 15,678 rank 134th in NBA history and 20th among active players, behind the likes of players like Klay Thompson, Brook Lopez, Mike Conley, and Jrue Holiday. Obviously, Booker is much younger, giving him more time to surpass them, but the point still stands.

The Suns' record itself is near the bottom of the NBA. Only eight teams – Nets, Pelicans, Magic, Grizzlies, Hornets, Clippers, Raptors, Wizards – have points leaders with lower totals. The lowest of which belongs to the Brooklyn Nets, whose all-time leader is Brook Lopez at 10,444 career points. Booker is still more than 3,000 points behind the next closest franchise leader (Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons - 18,822).

When do the Suns play next?

The Suns next game will be a road contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The Suns are currently tied for 10th-place in the Western Conference with the Golden State Warriors, each boasting a 25-24 record.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Devin Booker becomes Suns all-time leading scorer