Devin Booker out against Bucks

Duane Rankin: Devin Booker (protocols) OUT for tomorrow’s game at #Bucks. Didn’t travel with team. Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) OUT as well. #Suns

Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains in #NBA COVID protocols, listed out for Sunday’s finals rematch at #Bucks as is Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) (azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:25 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Cam Johnson had been added to the Suns’ injury report with a right quad contusion and is out tomorrow against the Bucks.

Devin Booker remains out and in the health and safety protocols.

No Kaminsky, Paul or Saric as usual. – 5:42 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

En route to Milwaukee for Bucks/Suns on ABC on Sunday. Some updates from the Suns:

Devin Booker did not travel with the team and remains out in COVID protocols.

Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) is also out against the Bucks. – 5:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker (protocols) OUT for tomorrow’s game at #Bucks.

Didn’t travel with team.

Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) OUT as well. #Suns – 5:34 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

NBA power rankings: Will Suns be tested out West without Paul, Booker? Heat rising in East

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:05 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Cam Johnson without CP or Booker tonight:

38 PTS (career high)

21 in 4Q

11-16 FG

9-12 3P (career high)

Buzzer Beater Game Winner

He’s shooting 44.8% from three this season, 3rd in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/TCV2OxruUI – 12:48 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Deandre Ayton has 8 points and 3 rebs in 33 minutes without CP3 or Book in this game. – 12:37 AM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Cam Johnson has scored a career-high 29 points and there’s still over 4:00 left in Suns-Knicks. I wonder why there were no props available on Phoenix’s top reserve at any book where you can find that type of action. Hmm..🤔 – 12:28 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

It was always going to be interesting to see who would step up the most without Paul/Booker and the undeniable answer right now is Cam Johnson – 12:11 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Knicks-Suns plugging the hell out of my guy @Chris Herring book!!! pic.twitter.com/ilZRlOahu1 – 11:57 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Realize Suns are missing Chris Paul and Devin Booker but the Knicks are playing great – 11:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 58 #Knicks 55 H

PHX: Bridges 17, Johnson 9. Team: 42.6% FG (9-of-21 on 3s)

NY: Randle 20, Barrett 10. Team: 43.9% FG (4-of-14 on 3s)

Paint points: PHX 20 NY 20.

Bench points: PHX 19 NY 8

9 ties. 13 lead changes.

#Suns w/o Devin Booker (protocols), Chris Paul (thumb) – 11:21 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Cam Johnson-Deandre Ayton pick-and-roll fascinates me. They’ve quietly had some nice chemistry the couple of times they’ve run it lately, and it’s the type of thing to build on during this stretch without CP3 and Book – 10:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Phoenix #Suns All-Star Devin Booker out second straight game in NBA’s COVID-19 protocols https://t.co/V6OihL3r0u via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/VBupSLgbve – 9:33 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns starting Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet second straight game in backcourt as Chris Paul (thumb) and Devin Booker (protocols) are out. pic.twitter.com/f2ug85sgvq – 9:32 PM

