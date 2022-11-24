Devils' winning streak stopped at 13 in loss to Maple Leafs

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to end Wednesday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs won 2-1 in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed.

John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg scored first-period goals as Toronto became the first team to beat the Devils (16-4) since Washington knocked them off on Oct. 24.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored a good goal on a tip in front with 5:08 to play to bring the sellout crowd at the Prudential Center back into the game.

Murray made a half-dozen saves in the final minutes, stopping Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier twice on good chances to preserve the win.

The Devils’ winning streak tied for the fifth-longest in NHL history and was four games shy of the record set by Mario Lemieux and the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1993. New Jersey’s other 13-game run was in 2001.

CAPITALS 3, FLYERS 2, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonny Milano tied it with less than three minutes left in regulation and Alex Ovechkin scored the overtime winner for his 790th career goal as Washington topped Philadelphia and snapped a four-game skid.

The Capitals were on track for a fifth straight loss before Milano beat Felix Sandstrom (29 saves) off the rush with 2:58 left in regulation.

Ovechkin scored on a one-timer off a pass from Dylan Strome 1:04 into OT, lifting the Capitals to their first win this season in a game that went past regulation.

The Flyers dropped their eighth straight game, wasting goals by Morgan Frost and Patrick Brown.

that Washington’s Darcy Kuemper should have stopped. Sandstrom was brilliant in making 29 saves, but his play was not enough to give Philadelphia its first win since Nov. 8.

Marcus Johansson scored a power-play goal for Washington. Darcy Kuemper had 21 saves.

PENGUINS 2, FLAMES 1, SO

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin flipped a backhander over Dan Vlader’s glove for the deciding goal in the shootout, and Pittsburgh ran its win streak to four games by beating Calgary.

Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell also scored in the tiebreaker for the Penguins, who improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games overall. Jan Rutta scored in regulation, and Tristan Jarry made 33 saves for his 100th NHL win.

Dillon Dube scored in the second period for the Flames, who had won two in a row Vladar, making his fourth start of the season, and first since Nov. 10, stopped 38 shots.

PANTHERS 5, BRUINS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the second period and Florida snapped Boston's seven-game winning streak.

The Panthers took advantage of seven power-play chances by scoring three goals with the man-advantage, including two in the second period.

Sam Reinhart and Aaron Ekblad also scored for Florida. Spencer Knight, who spent two seasons at Boston College before joining the Panthers in 2021, made 37 saves in the win.

Boston got goals from Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak. Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves.

ISLANDERS 3, OILERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 49 saves and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice early in the second period in New York's win over Edmonton.

Defenseman Sebastian Aho also scored for the Islanders, who have won two consecutive games and four of six.

Sorokin made nine saves in the first, 17 in the second and 23 more in the third for his second shutout this season and the 12th of his career.

Jack Campbell made 28 saves in defeat.

The Islanders are 13-2-0 this season when they score at least three goals.

SABRES 6, BLUES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice, with his second capping a three-goal, second-period outburst, and Buffalo snapped St. Louis' seven-game winning streak.

Minor-league callup Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 34 shots for his fourth career NHL win, and first since Dec. 16.

Rookie Jack Quinn capped the win with two third-period goals, and Victor Olofsson and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, winners of two straight.

Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, and Jordan Kyrou had an assist to extend his points streak to six games (two goals, nine points). Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots in his first loss in seven starts.

RED WINGS 3, PREDATORS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves for his third shutout this season, sending Detroit to the victory.

Filip Hronek, Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored in Detroit’s third straight win. It was Hronek’s fourth goal in his last three games, and Larkin got his ninth of the season, tying for the team lead.

Nashville had gone 4-0-1 over its last five games and won its last six meetings with Detroit. Kevin Lankinen stopped 26 shots in his first start in nearly two weeks, but the Predators were shut out for the second time this season.

COYOTES 4, HURRICANES 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves, and Arizona stopped a four-game slide.

Lawson Crouse scored two goals, including an empty-netter, and Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes on the eighth stop of a 14-game road trip. Shayne Gostisbehere and Dylan Guenther each had two assists.

Vejmelka has two shutouts in 13 appearances this season.

Pyotr Kochetkov, just hours after a contract extension was announced, stopped 22 shots in Carolina’s fourth straight loss. It was shut out for the second time this season.

STARS 6, BLACKHAWKS 4

DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa scored with 1:33 remaining, and Dallas erased a three-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes to beat Chicago.

Jason Robertson scored the first goal to tie the Dallas record for points in consecutive games with 13, then finished off Dallas’ five-goal third period with an empty-netter.

The Stars were down 4-1 after Max Domi’s goal 9:37 into the third. Captain Jamie Benn started the rally less than a minute later.

Mason Marchment and Ty Dellandrea scored 14 seconds apart to get the Stars even with six minutes remaining.

Seth Jones scored against his hometown team before Andreas Athanasiou and Connor Murphy finished a three-goal second period for the Blackhawks, who lost their fifth consecutive game, all in regulation.

Chicago captain Jonathan Toews had his 500th career assist on Murphy’s goal.

CANADIENS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — David Savard scored the go-ahead goal against his former team early in the third period, sending Montreal past Columbus for its second comeback victory in three games.

Arber Xhekaj and Sean Monahan also had goals in the third for the Canadiens after the first two periods were scoreless. Sam Montembeault made 29 saves as Montreal avenged a road loss to Columbus six days earlier.

Mathieu Olivier scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 26 shots in his second consecutive loss. Columbus has dropped two of three, both at home.

WILD 6, JETS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as Minnesota took down Winnipeg.

Matt Boldy added a goal and two assists for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to seven games with a power-play goal 28 seconds into the third period. Mason Shaw also scored and defenseman Cam Addison added his first goal of the season.

Kyle Connor had Winnipeg’s goal, a wrister in the second period.

The six goals allowed by Connor Hellebuyck were the most he’s given up all season. He came in permitting 2.07 goals per game, second-best in the NHL.

DUCKS 3, RANGERS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson made 41 saves and Dmitry Kulikov had a goal and an assist as Anaheim beat New York and picked up its first win in regulation this season.

Mason McTavish and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks, who had dropped six of their last seven coming in. At 20 games, Anaheim just missed tying the Arizona Coyotes for most games to start the season without picking up a regulation victory.

Barclay Goodrow and Braden Schneider scored for New York, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 19 shots. Artemi Panarin picked up his 400th career assist on Schneider’s goal.

KRAKEN 8, SHARKS 5

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Seattle set a team record for goals, overcoming Timo Meier’s hat trick in a victory over San Jose.

The Kraken won their third straight. Martin Jones made 22 saves as Seattle moved to 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.

Andre Burakovsky, Vince Dunn, Ryan Donato, Jamie Oleksiak, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken.

Meier’s three goals gave him a team-leading 12. It was his first hat trick of the season. Logan Couture and Alexander Barabanov also scored for the Sharks.

CANUCKS 4, AVALANCHE 3

DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and Vancouver beat injury-plagued Colorado.

Trailing by a goal entering the third, Shelden Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear sent a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado’s Cale Makar was called for interference.

Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in his first game against his former team.

Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen scored twice in the first period. He left after taking a high stick to the face in the second and then returned in the third. Makar also scored for the Avs, who lost second-line center Evan Rodrigues to a lower-body injury late in the first period. Francouz stopped 22 shots.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, SENATORS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP)— William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and Vegas beat Ottawa.

Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL.

Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves.

