Devils visit the Kraken after Bratt's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (12-10-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-12-6, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Seattle Kraken after Jesper Bratt's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Devils' 6-5 win.

Seattle is 8-12-6 overall and 4-6-1 at home. The Kraken have a -20 scoring differential, with 69 total goals scored and 89 conceded.

New Jersey is 12-10-1 overall and 7-4-0 on the road. The Devils have gone 12-6-1 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eeli Tolvanen has six goals and 11 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has scored 10 goals with 23 assists for the Devils. Bratt has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-4-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: out (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body).

Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out indefinitely (pectoral muscle), Brian Halonen: out (lower body), Tomas Nosek: out indefinitely (upper body), Nico Daws: out (hip), Nolan Foote: out (upper body).

