Devils visit the Islanders in Metropolitan Division action

New Jersey Devils (1-1-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (2-0, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the New Jersey Devils in a matchup of Metropolitan Division teams.

New York had a 42-31-9 record overall and went 18-10-4 in Metropolitan Division play last season. The Islanders scored 242 total goals last season (35 power-play goals and six shorthanded goals).

New Jersey went 52-22-8 overall and 23-12-3 in division play a season ago. The Devils allowed 2.7 goals per game while scoring 3.5 last season.

INJURIES: Islanders: Scott Mayfield: day to day (leg).

Devils: Tomas Nosek: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press