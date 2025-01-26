Devils visit the Flyers after shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (28-17-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the New Jersey Devils after the Devils knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in overtime.

Philadelphia has gone 22-22-6 overall with a 5-7-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers have given up 168 goals while scoring 147 for a -21 scoring differential.

New Jersey has gone 28-17-6 overall with an 8-5-3 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Devils are 28-3-3 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams play this season. The Flyers won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Tippett has scored 14 goals with 16 assists for the Flyers. Morgan Frost has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Nico Hischier has 24 goals and 19 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has scored four goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Devils: 4-3-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

