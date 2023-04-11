Devils star Jack Hughes on points record, Pride Night controversy, brotherly love and more I The Rush

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

It’s Tuesday, April 11, 2023, and here’s what Jared’s chatting about with NHL star Jack Hughes:

  • His attempt to break the New Jersey Devils’ regular season points record

  • Welcoming a new roommate in his brother Luke, who just became his Devils teammate a few days ago

  • What childhood competition looked like in the Hughes household with three future NHL players

  • Why he supports the Pride Night tradition even when some of NHL colleagues don’t

  • Plus: Golfer Brooks Koepka was recently caught on camera heckling Florida Panthers star Aaron Ekblad during a game … would Jack ever heckle another pro athlete? The answer might surprise you!

