Devils' Simmonds on return to Philadelphia this season: 'I would be mad if they didn’t boo me'

Wayne Simmonds wants a Philadelphia welcome when he returns to the Wells Fargo Center. (Photo by Gavin Baker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Few players have embodied and embraced playing for the Philadelphia Flyers quite like Wayne Simmonds.

The team dubbed the ‘Broad Street Bullies’ is known for a physical style of play, which makes it no surprise that Simmonds - who has thrown more hits than any Flyers player over the last 20 years - was a fan favourite.

Now that the power forward plays for a divisional rival, the New Jersey Devils, he hopes that fans embrace his return to Wells Fargo Center the Philly way.

“To be honest,” he told Luke Fox of Sportsnet, “I think I would be mad if they didn’t boo me.”

You have to respect someone who is not only hoping to get booed, but upset if anything else happens.

Philadelphia is known for having some of the hardest to please fans in any sport. If you give Philly sports fans a chance to boo you, they will be more than glad to take you up on that offer. Just ask Santa Clause if you don’t believe me.

Considering Phillies fans booed Bryce Harper earlier this year for going hitless on Opening Day, I’d say there’s a good chance Simmonds gets his wish when the Devils battle the Flyers in Philadelphia on Oct. 9.

