Devils' Severson scores overtime winner on his own net

Damon Severson #28 of the New Jersey Devils won it in overtime, for the wrong team. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Scoring the overtime winner on home ice. A dream we’ve all had. Damon Severson did just that on Friday night, but for the wrong team.

Small details!

Damon Severson backhand winner. pic.twitter.com/hY82dDglLG — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) December 28, 2019

William Nylander does all the dirty work driving the puck to the crease and Severson does his best to clear it but puts a backhand past his own goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood.

After the game, Severson was up to meeting with the media talk about it.

Severson speaks following the loss to the Leafs tonight.



“I appreciate it from my teammates when the come over to me and I know it was a bad bounce. That’s one of the things about this group that we still have. No matter what the situation is, we stick together.” pic.twitter.com/ssty9uLe1R — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 28, 2019

The goal was credited to Nylander who touched it last for Toronto, giving him 3 points on the night after tallying two helpers earlier.

With a 5-4 win on Friday, Toronto is now riding a 6-game winning streak.

