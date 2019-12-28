Devils' Severson scores overtime winner on his own net

Damon Severson #28 of the New Jersey Devils won it in overtime, for the wrong team. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)
Scoring the overtime winner on home ice. A dream we’ve all had. Damon Severson did just that on Friday night, but for the wrong team.

Small details!

William Nylander does all the dirty work driving the puck to the crease and Severson does his best to clear it but puts a backhand past his own goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood.

After the game, Severson was up to meeting with the media talk about it.

The goal was credited to Nylander who touched it last for Toronto, giving him 3 points on the night after tallying two helpers earlier.

With a 5-4 win on Friday, Toronto is now riding a 6-game winning streak.

