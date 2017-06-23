Devils select Hischier with first overall draft pick

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Nico Hischier poses for photos after being selected as the number one overall pick to the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

By Rory Carroll

(Reuters) - The New Jersey Devils selected Swiss center Nico Hischier of the Halifax Mooseheads with the first overall pick in the 2017 National Hockey League Entry Draft in Chicago on Friday.

With the selection, Hischier becomes the highest-drafted Swiss player in NHL history. The previous high was Nino Niederreiter, who went fifth overall in 2010.

"I'm speechless," an overwhelmed Hischier said in an interview after the selection was announced.

"It has been my biggest goal to play in the NHL and I'm so happy and happy that my family is here."

With the second overall pick the Philadelphia Flyers selected Brandon Wheat Kings center Nolan Patrick, who some thought could have been the overall number one pick but was held back due to concerns about injuries.

Patrick, a smooth skater who is composed with the puck, was named the Most Valuable Player of the Western Hockey League's 2016 playoffs after helping the Wheat Kings win their first championship in 20 years.

