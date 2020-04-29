Devil's Pulpit Golf Association Announces Golf Industry Executive Rob Roxborough As New General Manager To Oversee Facility Growth & Redevelopment Plan

Industry Veteran to Oversee New Vision and Execute on Strategy to Establish Devil's Pulpit and Paintbrush as Canada's Leading Private Golf Resort Facility

CALEDON, ON , April 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Longridge Partners Inc. is pleased to announce that accomplished industry veteran Rob Roxborough has been hired as General Manager of the Devil's Pulpit Golf Association (DPGA) to expand the Club's reputation and service offering for members, employees and investors.

DPGA Logo (CNW Group/Longridge Partners Inc.)

"Our goal in selecting a new General Manager was to find the individual who could advance the long-standing tradition of The Pulpit and The Paintbrush," said Mackenzie Crawford , President & Co-Founder of Longridge Partners Inc. "We owe it to our members to deliver a vision and plan that will firmly entrench our Club as one of the preeminent facilities in North America. After an exhaustive search, we were convinced that there is no better individual than Rob to lead the charge given his proven track-record of high service levels and experience at some of our country's most iconic private clubs. He is a tremendous asset for the Club, well respected as one of this country's most dynamic golf operators and we are excited to have him on board."

Throughout his storied career, Rob has held leadership positions at some of the country's most recognized golf clubs, serving as the Chief Operating Officer at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club and as General Manager and Executive Professional at Magna Golf Club. Most recently, Rob spent the past 5 years as Executive Director at the National Golf Club of Canada .

"I consider myself extremely fortunate to have been presented the opportunity to join Canada's finest 36-hole facility at what is an exciting time in its history," said Rob Roxborough . "The ability to help define the vision and deliver on this Club's potential was too compelling an opportunity at this stage in my career. I look forward to meeting the membership, the staff and addressing their needs as we work to promote the Club as a premier destination. My entire family is excited to relocate to the Caledon area and be part of something really special."

Earlier this month, Longridge Partners Inc. acquired the Club on behalf of a member-based group of investors. In member communications, the new ownership group has committed to preserving the stature of the golf facilities, expanding family-oriented membership offerings, and offering members a chance to secure their membership ownership through an interest in the property value. Perched atop the Niagara Escarpment, the two courses sprawl across nearly 500 acres of stunning natural landscape with panoramic views of the Caledon countryside, and the Toronto skyline visible in the distance.

Current General Manager Rae Armstrong will remain with the Club through the balance of the year to support Rob and ensure a smooth transition for staff and operations.

"Throughout our due diligence of the acquisition, we were made aware of Rae's intention to retire in 2020, which afforded the time to conduct a thorough search and confirm our decision. On behalf of the owners, our members, and our staff, I offer our sincere appreciation to Rae for his long, dedicated service as General Manager and the support he continues to provide." said the club in a circular to membership on Tuesday.

Roxborough's start date with the DPGA is May 18 , at which point he will work closely with management and staff to ensure a smooth and safe opening of the Club.

About Devil's Pulpit Golf Association

The Devil's Pulpit Golf Association is a private 36-hole Club set in Caledon , Ontario. The Pulpit, which opened for play in 1990, and The Paintbrush, which opened for play in 1992, are both consistently ranked amongst Canada's best courses, delivering members one of the finest dual-course experiences in North America.

About Longridge Partners Inc.

Longridge Partners Inc. is a real estate investment company founded in Toronto , with the majority of their managed land portfolio residing in the Greater Toronto Area .

Longridge provides management services on behalf of institutional and high net worth investors with their expertise lying in identifying properties suitable for investment with their partners, deal structuring, and managing the carrying responsibilities and property management services on behalf of their investors.

Founded by John Clark and Mackenzie Crawford , Longridge has a vision to protect naturally significant features through sustainable development.

Rob Roxborough (CNW Group/Longridge Partners Inc.)

Toronto skyline view from Devil's Pulpit (CNW Group/Longridge Partners Inc.)

SOURCE Longridge Partners Inc.





