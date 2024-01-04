Devils pull away to beat Capitals 6-3 for 4th win in 5 games

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer and Michael McLeod each scored two goals, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 Wednesday night.

Hischier also had an assist as the New Jersey captain put together a three-point performance on the eve of his 25th birthday. Mercer’s big night came as he played his 200th consecutive game to begin his NHL career.

Nico Daws made 23 saves to pick up his second victory in two appearances since being called up last month and the Devils rebounded from surrendering a two-goal lead to win for the fourth time in five games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist, and Connor McMichael and John Carlson also scored for the Capitals. Hunter Shepard allowed six goals on 26 shots in starting the second half of a back to back after Washington won at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to three games with two assists.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, DUCKS 1, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Auston Matthews scored 2:12 into overtime and Toronto rallied for the win after taking 57 shots on goal.

Martin Jones made 27 saves in his second standout performance in two nights after earning the shutout over Los Angeles on Tuesday. John Tavares scored with just under six minutes remaining in regulation to send the game into the extra period.

Matthews won it with his 30th of the season as he got a pass from the slot by Mitch Marner and scored just inside the right post.

Frank Vatrano scored for the Ducks, who lost their third-consecutive game and fell to 1-5-0 on a season-high eight game homestand. Lukas Dostal had a career-high 55 saves.

