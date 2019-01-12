Devils' mascot takes a hammer to Gritty

The New Jersey Devils’ mascot ‘NJ Devil’ is not a fan of Gritty. (Photo by Matt Zambonin/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images)

Like some of us, the New Jersey Devils’ mascot – appropriately named NJ Devil – is sick and tired of Gritty’s antics. Was it fun at first? Maybe, depending on what you are into. But now, it seems as though the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot is striking a major chord of annoyance with NJ.

At least, that’s how he appears to feel in a video posted by his Twitter account Saturday morning.

There is no room left for interpretation there. NJ Devil has a burning hate for the viral mascot and decided to absolutely destroy a television showing his face.

Why did he do it? Most likely because the Flyers and Devils square off on Saturday.

I never thought I would be picking sides in a mascot matchup, but here we are. And I am siding with Devil, nonetheless.

