Devils' mascot takes a hammer to Gritty
Like some of us, the New Jersey Devils’ mascot – appropriately named NJ Devil – is sick and tired of Gritty’s antics. Was it fun at first? Maybe, depending on what you are into. But now, it seems as though the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot is striking a major chord of annoyance with NJ.
At least, that’s how he appears to feel in a video posted by his Twitter account Saturday morning.
It Me pic.twitter.com/py65O13Upf
— NJ Devil (@NJDevil00) January 12, 2019
There is no room left for interpretation there. NJ Devil has a burning hate for the viral mascot and decided to absolutely destroy a television showing his face.
Why did he do it? Most likely because the Flyers and Devils square off on Saturday.
I never thought I would be picking sides in a mascot matchup, but here we are. And I am siding with Devil, nonetheless.
