Devils mascot smashes through window at children's party

NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 20: The 'New Jersey Devil' mascot gets the fans going during the game between the New Jersey Devils and the Montreal Canadiens at the Prudential Center on January 20, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils were having themselves a pretty good off-season. The club drafted Jack Hughes with the first overall pick, were part of a blockbuster trade which saw them acquire P.K. Subban, and also signed Wayne Simmonds.

But, just like a Stone Cold Stunner, mascot NJ Devil had to spoil all of the fun and games from outta nowhere by running through a window at a children’s birthday party.

Just look at all of the debris.

Does NJ Devil even know how much that will cost to replace? Windows like that are not cheap, my friend. Coupling this unplanned expense along with the $9 million the team absorbed in acquiring Subban will make re-signing Taylor Hall and Nico Hischier all that more difficult next off-season.

In all seriousness though, those kids were absolutely dismayed by what they just saw. Breaking through a large window at a party is one way to completely kill the mood.

