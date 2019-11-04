Devils' Taylor Hall says agent will meet with GM during road trip

New Jersey Devils star Taylor Hall will have his agent meet with general manager Ray Shero over the team's four-game road trip. (Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall is being proactive about his next contract, playing on the final year of his current deal.

Hall, scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, told reporters that his agent, Darren Ferris, will meet with Devils general manager Ray Shero on the team’s road trip this week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I know they're supposed to meet but I'm not sure when it will exactly happen," Hall said Monday via NHL.com’s Mike. G. Morreale. "I think I'll definitely talk to Darren beforehand and just chat about how things are going. But at this point in time there's not much that Darren and I haven't really talked about. We both know what the situation is and we're just kind of waiting to see what transpires over the next couple weeks, month or couple months."

Morreale noted that it will be the first meeting between Ferris and Shero since September.

It appears that both parties are intent on Hall remaining with the Devils for the foreseeable future.

"Ray and I connect regularly," Ferris said to NHL.com in a text message. "I will be at the games out west and I am sure we will connect at some point during this time."

Hall was traded to the Devils from the Edmonton Oilers in June 2016, and the move paid dividends for his new club, as he won the Hart Trophy in 2017-18

New Jersey was expected to be one of the most intriguing teams in the NHL after acquiring P.K. Subban, Nikita Gusev, and drafting Jack Hughes first overall, but the club has slumped to a 3-5-4 record thus far, sitting last in the Metropolitan Division. It’s hard to fault Hall, who has posted two goals and 12 points in 12 games.

Hall would immediately emerge as one of the marquee free agents if no deal is reached, so it’s good to get an early start on the proceedings before 30 teams blow up Shero’s phone.

Story continues

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports Canada