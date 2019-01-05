Devils-Golden Knights Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights tied their season-high win streak when they rallied for a 3-2 victory at Anaheim on Friday night for their fifth victory in a row.

But to get to six they'll have to defeat a team that handed them the worst home loss in the franchise's short history.

The New Jersey Devils visit Las Vegas for a Sunday afternoon matinée and have won the last two meetings with the Golden Knights including rallying from an early 3-0 deficit to pull out a 5-4 overtime victory on a Nico Hischier goal on Dec. 14 in Newark, N.J.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That made it two wins in a row over Vegas for the Devils dating back to last season when New Jersey, behind two goals by Blake Coleman and a 39-save performance by Keith Kinkaid, handed the Golden Knights an 8-3 home loss on March 14. That also tied the Vegas record for most goals allowed in a game set in an 8-2 loss at Edmonton.

Kinkaid will be back in nets again on Sunday after coming in for MacKenzie Blackwood (groin injury) during the first period of New Jersey's 3-2 shootout win at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night and making 15 saves while also stopping both shots he faced during the shootout. Kyle Palmieri and Drew Stafford both scored for New Jersey in the shootout with Stafford netting the game-winner in his 800th career game to give the Devils their fourth win in five games.

"It's one-on-one and you have to be in the zone," Kinkaid said. "Tonight, I felt in the zone in the shootout. I wanted to get the win for the guys."

It was Kinkaid's first game since a 3-0 loss to Columbus on Dec. 23 as the Devils turned to Blackwood, who had back-to-back shutouts against Carolina (2-0) and Vancouver (4-0), for five straight starts.

Story continues

"It's good to get some reps, get the rust off a little bit and just settle down and find your game again," said Kinkaid, who is 13-10-6 with a 3.00 goals against average. "Hopefully I'll be ready for Sunday. We need a huge game in Vegas."

The Golden Knights have been the hottest team in the Western Conference and the second hottest team in the NHL behind only Tampa Bay (18-1-1) over the last six-plus weeks, rolling up a 16-3-3 record during that span and entering Saturday's action in second place behind Calgary in the Pacific Division with 54 points.

Vegas gave up two goals in the span of 18 seconds to start the second period at Anaheim on Friday night but responded with two goals of its own over a 31-second span later in the period to pull out the 3-2 victory. Max Pacioretty, activated earlier in the day after missing seven games with a lower body injury, scored the game-winner off a crossing pass by Paul Stastny. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 25 saves to pick up his league-leading 24th victory.

"We just said, 'Let's settle down and get back to our game,'" Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. "I thought we did that and then we got two quick ones ourselves shortly after that, so it was a good response."