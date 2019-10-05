Cory Schneider injury update: Cramping forced Devils goaltender to leave game

Devils goaltender Cory Schneider left Friday’s loss to the Jets in the third period because of cramping in his lower body, the team announced Saturday.

The Devils led 4-2 when backup MacKenzie Blackwood entered the game; Winnipeg won 5-4 in a shootout, storming back from a 4-0 deficit.

The team said the cramping should not be an issue going forward and Schneider would be available to play in Saturday night's game in Buffalo.

Based on Schneider's recent issues with his hip, there was concern that his situation was more serious.

Schneider, 33, has dealt with a hip injury the past three years that limited him to 40 games in 2017-18 and 26 last season.

When he has played he has been good, posting a career .916 save percentage, but his time missed in 2018-19 was a huge blow to the Devils' playoff chances.

Blackwood filled in admirably last season, but he is still just 22 years old and might have a ways to go before being a true No. 1 goalie.