Devils Earn 3-2 Shootout Victory Over Penguins

The New Jersey Devils earn a 3-2 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night for their 30th win of 2024-25. Timo Meier scored the game-winning goal in the seventh round.

Erik Haula returned to the lineup, and in his first start of the season, Nico Daws made 25 saves on 27 shots before making five saves in the shootout.

"Unbelievable performance by him," Meier said of Daws to MSGN. "We wouldn't have gotten those two points without him."

Sep 26, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New Jersey Devils goalie Nico Daws (50) is sprayed during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

After an abysmal first period on Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres, Jack Hughes and his linemates Jesper Bratt and Ondrej Palat combined for New Jersey's first goal in the waning seconds of the opening frame.

The trio quickly transitioned into the offensive zone and took advantage of the Penguins' inability to control the puck. Bratt skated straight to the net, and Hughes found the puck and put it behind opposing goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.

The Devils had a chance to extend their lead in the second period when they were awarded a four-minute power play after P.O Joseph was called for high-sticking Justin Dowling. New Jersey struggled on the man advantage, putting two shots on Nedeljkovic.

Eventually, Jack Hughes scored his second of the game and extended New Jersey's lead to 2-0. The 23-year-old won a faceoff against Sidney Crosby, allowing Bratt to pick up the puck and pass it to his linemate.

Rakell scored the Penguins' first goal at the 14:56 mark of the second period for a 2-1 score after 40 minutes. Sidney Crosby picked up the primary assist for his 93rd career point against New Jersey.

Penguins forward Kevin Hayes evened the score with 12:07 remaining in the game; at that time, the Devils were outshot 6-2 in the third period.

After a five-minute overtime, and the game tied at 2-2, Rakell and Anthony Beauvillier scored in the shootout for Pittsburgh, while Cotter, Hamilton, and Meier scored for New Jersey.

"I liked our game and what we did to build the 2-0 lead to begin with," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "It would have been nice to get the third one or not give up the one at the end of the second. Lots of resilience. Guys were battling, guys were tired, through overtime, through the shootout. All in all, it is two good points."

There’s nothing we can write that will be better than what @BillSpaulding and @BryceSalvador24 said. pic.twitter.com/xx5Q9d3TOI — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 5, 2025

Early in the first period, the Devils lost Jonas Siegenthaler, who lost an edge and needed assistance skating off the ice. He played 3:12. In his absence, Luke Hughes reached a new season high in ice time, playing 29:45.

After the game, Keefe shared that Siegenthaler would miss some time. The Devils will play two more games before the 4-Nations break.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

Related: Devils Q&A: 5 Random Questions With Curtis Lazar

The Mental Side of the Game: Devils Players & Mental Skills Coach Andy Swärd Take You Behind the Scenes

EXCLUSIVE: Q&A With MSG Networks Host & Analyst Rachel Herzog

Hischier’s Manager Patrick Fischer: 'He’s Driven to Succeed, but Not Easily Satisfied '

Related: Devils Q&A: 5 Random Questions With Jack Hughes