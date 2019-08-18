Devils' Blake Coleman has hockey-themed baby gender reveal

Blake Coleman had an amazing hockey-themed baby gender reveal. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NHL season hasn’t even started yet, but New Jersey Devils forward Blake Coleman has already taken his most important shot of the year.

As Coleman and his wife, Jordan, await the arrival of their child, the couple hosted a hockey-themed baby gender reveal in Cedar Creek Lake, Texas - Blake’s home state.

Jordan and Blake, along with other members of family, gathered together to see if the pair were having a boy or a girl. After a big slapshot from Blake, it was revealed that they are having a girl.

The Coleman’s reactions were full of joy and absolutely priceless.

Here’s wishing the two nothing but the best with the baby girl due in March 2020, according to Jordan’s Instagram account.

