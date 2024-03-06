Devils bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Blues

St. Louis Blues (32-27-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (30-28-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils play the St. Louis Blues after losing three in a row.

New Jersey is 14-16-2 at home and 30-28-4 overall. The Devils have a 28-12-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

St. Louis has a 32-27-3 record overall and a 14-16-2 record on the road. The Blues have a 10-2-2 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season. The Blues won 4-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has scored 21 goals with 38 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has 23 goals and 25 assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-7-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral), Nathan Bastian: out (upper body), Ondrej Palat: day to day (lower body), Vitek Vanecek: out (lower body).

Blues: None listed.

