Devils bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Islanders

New York Islanders (2-2-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (5-4-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -142, Islanders +120; over/under is 5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils take on the New York Islanders as losers of three straight games.

New Jersey has a 5-4-1 record overall and a 1-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Devils serve 8.0 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in the league.

New York has a -- record in Metropolitan Division games and a 2-2-2 record overall. The Islanders have allowed 15 goals while scoring 13 for a -2 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has seven goals and three assists for the Devils. Simon Nemec has over the last 10 games.

Noah Dobson has scored zero goals with four assists for the Islanders. Maxim Tsyplakov has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Islanders: 2-2-2, averaging 1.3 goals, two assists, 1.1 penalties and 2.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press