Devils beat Flyers for team-record 11th straight road win

·5 min read

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer and Fabian Zetterlund scored, and the New Jersey Devils set a club record with their 11th straight road victory, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Miles Wood added two assists and Akira Schmid stopped 31 shots for the Devils, who are a win away from tying the NHL record for consecutive road victories. New Jersey lost its first road game of the season, at the Flyers on Oct. 13, and hasn’t dropped one away from home since. The Devils’ next road game is Dec. 12 at the Rangers.

The Devils, who recently had a 13-game winning streak, have won four of five and 17 of 19 overall.

Travis Konecny and Lukas Sedlak scored for the Flyers, who have lost 12 of 13. Carter Hart had 15 saves.

BRUINS 5, AVALANCHE 1

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and Boston improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home.

Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, making it 5-1 late in the third period just 10 seconds after Frederic gave the Bruins a three-goal lead.

Andrew Cogliano scored for the injury-plagued Avalanche at 6:32 of the third, spoiling Ullmark’s shutout bid after two Bruins collided in front of the net and gave the puck away. Pavel Francouz made 34 saves for Colorado, which is without forwards Valeri Nichushkin, Evan Rodrigues and Darren Helm and defensemen Bowen Byram and Kurtis MacDermid; captain Gabriel Landeskog had knee surgery in October.

BLACKHAWKS 5, RANGERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists and Max Domi scored twice as Chicago snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Reese Johnson and Taylor Raddysh also scored as the Blackhawks won for the first time since Nov. 12 at Anaheim. They had won just two of their previous 16.

Petr Mrazek stopped 21 shots over two periods and Arvid Soderblom had five saves in the third as the Blackhawks improved to 6-3-0 at Madison Square Garden since February 2012.

Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, who have lost five of their last six overall (1-4-1) and four straight (0-3-1) at home. Artemi Panarin had two assists and Jaroslav Halak had 16 saves.

LIGHTNING 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds into overtime and Tampa Bay beat Toronto.

Nikita Kucherov, Ross Colton and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots.

Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals. Marner broke the team record set by Darryl Sittler in 1977-78 and matched by Eddie Olczyk in 1989-90. The NHL record is 51 games, set by Wayne Gretzky (1983-84).

William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs and Matt Murray had 29 saves.

Steven Stamkos extended his point streak to 10 games with an assist on Kucherov’s goal. It was his fifth career double-digit point streak, trailing only Martin St. Louis (seven) and Kucherov (six) in Lightning franchise history.

PENGUINS 6, BLUES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second career hat trick to lift Pittsburgh.

Bryan Rust had a goal and three assists, Jason Zucker had a goal and two assists, Sidney Crosby also scored and Evgeni Malkin added three assists to help the Penguins win their second straight and seventh in the last nine. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots for the Penguins, who are 9-2-2 in their last 13.

Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues, who have lost three straight and five of six after a seven-game win streak. Jordan Binnington gave up four goals on 17 shots before being pulled in the opening minute of the second period. Thomas Greiss had 19 saves in relief.

WILD 5, DUCKS 4, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping Minnesota beat Anaheim.

Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as the Wild won for the fifth time in six games. Connor Dewar also scored for Minnesota, which has beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history.

Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves for the Wild.

Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry each had a goal and assist, and Ryan Strome and Cam Fowler also scored for the Ducks. John Gibson had 45 saves as Anaheim lost its fifth straight.

Zegras also scored in the shootout.

OILERS 5, CANADIENS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists and Edmonton beat Montreal.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers, winners of four of their last five games. Stuart Skinner made 30 saves.

Nick Suzuki, Evgenii Dadonov and Arber Xhekaj scored for the Canadiens, who have lost two of their last three. Jake Allen stopped 17 shots.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and Vegas never relinquished the lead.

Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights, who won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts.

Oskar Sundqvist scored his third goal in two games, while Ville Husso stopped 21 shots for Detroit. The Wings lost in regulation for just the second time in eight games (4-2-2).

SENATORS 5, SHARKS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist to lead Ottawa to its second straight win.

Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and Thomas Chabot also scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg made 35 saves.

Tomas Hertl scored twice for the Sharks, who are 1-2-0 through their four-game road trip that wraps up Sunday. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 34 shots.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • College football conference championship scores, updates: Michigan vs. Purdue

    Follow all the action Saturday during college football's championship weekend.

  • World Cup 2022 scores, results: Messi, Argentina eliminate Australia despite Socceroos' late rally

    Australia came to play, and even made things interesting with a late surge, but in the end it wasn’t enough as the underdog Socceroos lost 2-1.

  • Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State to become head coach at Colorado

    Deion Sanders is officially headed to the Pac-12.

  • Marner breaks Leafs point streak record with short-handed tally vs. Lighting

    Mitch Marner now stands alone in the Leafs record books after opening the scoring in Tampa to extend his historic point streak to 19 games.

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Murray scores 34 points, short-handed Hawks beat Nuggets

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 34 points, rookie A.J. Griffin tied a career high with 24 subbing for injured Trae Young and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 117-109 on Friday night. Denver star Nikola Jokic, the two-time defending NBA MVP, had just four points in the first half on 2-of-5 shooting, but he and the Nuggets got hot in the third, cutting a 16-point deficit with a 14-1 run to make it 64-62 on Aaron Gordon’s layup. Jokic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Bears place Jackson on injured reserve with foot injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a foot injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Bears (3-9) are last in the NFC North with five games remaining. They've dropped five in a row and are coming off a loss to the New York Jets that was particularly painful. Leading receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury that coach Matt Eberflus said Monday requires surgery. The Bears placed h

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.