Devils and Avalanche hit the ice in non-conference matchup

Colorado Avalanche (15-13, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (18-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -154, Avalanche +128; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils and the Colorado Avalanche hit the ice in a non-conference matchup.

New Jersey is 18-9-2 overall and 7-5-2 in home games. The Devils are 18-3-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Colorado has an 8-6-0 record on the road and a 15-13 record overall. The Avalanche have a 12-5-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has 13 goals and 24 assists for the Devils. Stefan Noesen has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has nine goals and 32 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

