Devils aim to keep win streak alive, visit the Hurricanes

New Jersey Devils (24-11-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -135, Devils +115; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils are looking to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina is 21-13-1 overall and 10-4-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a +21 scoring differential, with 120 total goals scored and 99 conceded.

New Jersey has gone 24-11-3 overall with an 8-3-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils rank seventh in the league with 143 total penalties (averaging 3.8 per game).

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Devils won 4-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has 14 goals and 30 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Nico Hischier has 18 goals and 16 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Devils: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

