Deviled Egg Dip Is A Cool Way To Put A New Spin On A Classic

Deviled egg dip on a cracker - Maslova Valentina/Shutterstock

Deviled eggs may be tasty, but they're also time-consuming to make, especially if you're feeding a crowd. Though at first glance they appear to be only one ingredient — hard-boiled eggs — there's actually a lot that goes into preparing them. After cooking the eggs, you need to meticulously peel them without accidentally nicking the egg whites and then transform the yolks into a filling you can then beautifully pipe back into the egg whites one at a time.

Fortunately, if the idea of making the classic dish seems too labor-intensive, or you're looking to put a twist on deviled eggs, deviled egg dip is a convenient alternative. It consists of the same ingredients as the classic hors d'oeuvre, including mayonnaise, paprika, herbs, and mustard. But instead of turning them into a pipe-able filling, you mix everything, including the egg whites, together to form a dip that tastes just like deviled eggs.

Read more: 14 Liquids To Add To Scrambled Eggs (And What They Do)

Deviled Egg Dip Vs. Gribiche

Bowl of gribiche and a knife - Monkey Business Images/Getty Images

If you've made or indulged in gribiche before, deviled egg dip will seem familiar. Much like deviled egg dip, this French condiment contains hard-boiled eggs that you mash into a creamy consistency. But while the two look and taste similar, there are key distinctions between them.

Perhaps the most obvious difference is that gribiche is usually used as a sauce and paired with vegetables, fish, and chicken, while deviled egg dip, as its name suggests, is designed for dipping. Both gribiche and deviled egg dip contain hard-boiled eggs, mustard, and herbs. Gribiche, however, typically contains vinaigrette and mayonnaise, while deviled egg dip calls only for mayonnaise. Gribiche also tends to be saucier and sometimes is made with only the egg yolks, whereas deviled egg dip is chunkier and always includes the egg whites. Finally, gribiche usually contains other mix-ins, like capers, olives, and pickled jalapeños, giving it a briny, more vinegar-forward taste.

Story continues

What To Serve With Deviled Egg Dip

Deviled egg dip with scallions - Ingrid Balabanova/Shutterstock

Deviled eggs and deviled egg dip may taste pretty identical, but they can't be served in the same way, given that one is a stand-alone side dish and the other is a dip. As with any dip, deviled egg dip requires something to scoop it up with. Most recipes call for pairing it with crackers, chips, pretzels, or crostini, giving it more of an egg salad sandwich feel, but it can also go well with fresh crudités like raw celery or cucumbers.

Essentially, deviled egg dip can be served in the same way you might serve heartier dips like spinach dip, artichoke dip, or French onion dip. If you plan to serve it as part of a larger spread, you can present it with the same appetizers you usually eat alongside deviled eggs, like cocktail meatballs or potato salad. With so many different serving options, deviled egg dip offers much more versatility than its traditional counterpart.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.