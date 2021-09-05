The Devil Wears Prada star reveals cancer diagnosis

Photo credit: MJ Kim - Getty Images

Stanley Tucci, who starred in The Devil Wears Prada alongside Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, has revealed he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

Speaking to Vera magazine, the actor spoke about his diagnosis and treatment for the first time. Although he didn't give away too many details, in the interview Tucci confirmed he had been diagnosed with a tumour at the base of his tongue.

"It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo," he said, before explaining how he "had a feeding tube for six months."

Tucci also discussed how his diagnosis affected his mental health, since his first wife of over 10 years, Kate, passed away in 2009 after a battle with breast cancer. "I'd vowed I'd never do anything like that [chemotherapy], because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible," he said.

He added, "[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done."

Photo credit: Michael Loccisano - Getty Images

Speaking about how his family handled his diagnosis, Tucci said: "The kids were great, but it was hard for them."

Luckily, Tucci confirmed his treatment worked – he's now in remission and his cancer is unlikely to come back.

In 2014, five years after his first wife's death, Tucci married Felicity Blunt – his The Devil Wears Prada costar's sister.

