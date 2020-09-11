'The Devil All The Time' Director Antonio Campos: "Robert Pattinson Brought His Own 'Madness'"

From Esquire

Revenge is swift and violence frequent in The Devil All the Time, Netflix's new adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel. The film spans several generations and communities around Knockemstiff, Ohio, and tells the story of a PTSD-afflicted second world war veteran called Willard, his son Arvin, and the crooked preachers and bloodthirsty bandits who circle their story like vultures.

The lacklustre heroes and willing villains of the film are played by an impressive cast, which includes Bill Skarsgård as the shell-shocked Willard, Tom Holland as his solitary son Arvin, Robert Pattinson as the honey-tongued Reverend Preston Teagardin, as well as Mia Wasikowska, Riley Keough, Eliza Scanlen and Sebastian Stan.

Directing the film is Antonio Campos, the auteur behind The Sinner who also produced the dizzying Martha Marcy May Marlene, which recalls a young woman's fractured memories of living with a cult. Earlier this month Esquire spoke to Campos over Zoom to discuss adapting Pollock's sprawling book, the ways in which religion and violence are passed between generations in the film, and his good fortune to be releasing a film that doesn't rely on a cinematic release.

What to your mind is this a story about?

To me it’s a generational story about the way we pass down so much to our children. Arvin had a father who was suffering from PTSD which was never treated or addressed, he inherited this very complicated relationship with religion and relied on violence to solve his problems. Then you learn that the Sandy character is related to Sheriff Lee Bodecker and that their father abandoned them early on, leaving them with this very bleak world view. Lenora is a product of her mother and father’s relationship to religion, and so it's this idea of a generational story but in the genre of southern gothic and noir.

Arvin’s character starts off very innocent but becomes corrupted by what he witnesses. How did you work with Tom Holland to bring those to scenes to life?

Tom tried to understand what Arvin had gone through and how that would affect the way that he saw the world. He’s not just a fucked up kid, he has a humanity and a heart and I think Tom is an incredibly soulful person. With the darker elements he really went there and allowed himself to get into that headspace when he had to. That character doesn’t really say what he’s feeling, he holds it back and so you’re really wondering what’s he’s feeling.

Reverend Teagardin is a magnetic character who really commands your attention. What were some of Robert Pattinson's inspirations for that role?

We looked at a lot of different YouTube videos of evangelical preachers and also the pop-stars of the time, like listening to interviews with Elvis and hearing the way he would talk. Then Rob’s own madness; he had his own process and was on his own consuming a lot of different references. I didn’t really hear the accent until we started to shoot, he really showed up in character and showed me Teagardin for the first time.

Did he stay in part throughout the filming process?

He would let it go and come back, he’s very fluid like that. I would say: "Don’t be scared to go as far as you want to go, throw it all out there and let’s see where it goes". And sometimes he’d go so far he’d make himself laugh and even in those takes we might get something brilliant, but it was like he would kind of zero in and be in it. The performance is almost closer to a possession than it is a performance.

