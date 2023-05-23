Devil Lilith and Angel Inarius Face Off in New ‘Diablo IV’ Story Trailer

Diablo IV was first announced at BlizzCon in 2019. Nearly four years later, the action role-playing title is readying for its long-awaited release.

Due to debut on June 6, developers are teasing Diablo IV with a new story trailer. The game is set fifty years after the previous installment in the Diablo franchise and centers on the creators of Sanctuary.

Viewers are given a preview into what looks like it will be an epic battle between the devilish antagonist Lilith and her former lover, the angel Inarius.

Players will be given the option to create a character from one of the five classes, each with their own unique abilities: Barbarian, Sorcerer, Druid, Rogue and Necromancer.

From there, they’ll be led on a journey through an open-world version of Sanctuary, challenged to continuously level up and defeat increasingly stronger enemies from Lilith’s army of Hell.

Watch the new story trailer for Diablo IV above. The game is out via Blizzard Entertainment on June 6 for PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

