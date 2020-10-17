The best Apple HomeKit-compatible devices

Have you ever wanted to control your entire smart home with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV? With Apple HomeKit, you can control smart devices from more than 100 different brands. HomeKit has excellent potential, though much of it depends on the HomeKit accessories you choose. Here, we review some of the top compatible peripherals, including smart lights, locks, thermostats, security cameras, and more.

Locks





August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

makes it possible for you to do things like track who is coming and going, give access to specific people, or lock and unlock your door remotely. Plus, it attaches to your existing deadbolt, so you don’t have to get a new set of house keys. In addition to being compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, it’s compatible with Apple HomeKit, too. You can check out our full review of the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock here.

Don’t want to have to worry about a house key?

Yale Assure Lock

uses a touchscreen keypad. If you upgrade your Yale Assure Lock (models YRD246 or YRD256) with a Yale iM1 Network Module, it’ll be compatible with Apple HomeKit. The module typically costs somewhere in the $50 range, and it’ll let you control the lock with voice commands and more. Read more about the Yale Assure SL lock in our full review (here).

The

Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt

is another great option. It has both a keypad and keyhole, plus you can use your smartphone as your key. It comes in a wide variety of styles and finishes, and it’s compatible with Apple HomeKit and most other home automation systems.

Lighting

Now, your favorite Hue products work with your Apple devices. You can adjust dimming, change colors in certain rooms, sync your lights, set scenes, and more. The

Philips Hue Starter Kit

is a great way to get started with smart lighting.



Lifx A19 LED Bulbs

are another great HomeKit-compatible option. Delivering 1,100 lumens, they’re about as bright as a 75-watt incandescent bulb. However, they’re energy-efficient at only 11 watts, and they have a 22-year lifespan. With 16 million color options and no hub required, Lifx A19s offer a lot in a compact-sized bulb. They also just introduced the Candle Color, the first smart LED bulb that can emit multiple colors of light at once.

If you want something a little bit different,