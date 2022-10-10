Device as a Service Market is Predicted to Reach USD 307.42 Billion at a Healthy CAGR of 34.9% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

DaaS Market is Reducing CAPEX and OPEX in Enterprises

New York, US, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Device as a Service Market Research Report: Information by Component, Vertical, Organization Size, and Region- Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 307.42 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 34.9% during the assessment timeframe.

Global Device as a Service (DaaS) Market Overview:.

DaaS suppliers provide management services of hardware devices such as desktop P.C.s, laptops, and others in a single contract to large firms. Subcontracting an organization's software, hardware, and device management to an external supplier can make an organization's information technology needs more manageable.

DaaS Market Competitive Analysis

The list of prominent participants across the global Device as a Service market includes companies such as:

  • Intel Corporation (U.S.)

  • Microsoft (U.S.)

  • CompuCom Systems Inc. (U.S.)

  • Apple Inc. (U.S.)

  • Yorktel (U.K.)

  • Dell Inc. (U.S.)

  • Citrix Systems Inc. (U.S.)

  • Capgemini (France)

  • Acer Inc. (Taiwan)

  • Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.)

  • Plantronics Inc. (U.S.)

  • H.P. Development Company L.P. (U.S.)

  • SHI International Corp. (U.S.)

  • Scantron Corporation (U.S.)

  • Lenovo (China)

DaaS Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 307.42 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 34.9 % from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Study Period

2022-2030

Key Market Opportunities

Adoption of IoT

Key Market Drivers

Reducing CAPEX and OPEX in Enterprises

DaaS Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Device as a Service Market has expanded vigorously in recent times owing to the aspects such as reducing CAPEX and OPEX in enterprises and adopting IoT.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, adopting BYOD and CYOD may restrict the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global health crisis in the form of COVID-19 has impacted the majority of the industry areas across the globe. Unlike other market areas, the global Device as a service market witnessed substantially positive growth during the pandemic. With all the financial and industrial activities returning to normal, the global market will likely grow enormously over the assessment timeframe.

Device as a Service Market Segment Analysis

Among all the offerings, the hardware segment is predicted to secure the top position across the global market for Device as a service over the review timeframe. The segment includes peripherals, smartphones, notebooks, tablets, laptops, and desktops. The primary parameter supporting the segment's growth is enterprises' growing interest in various kinds of hardware solutions, such as notebooks, laptops, and desktops, mixed into a single offering. Moreover, I.T. infrastructure rapidly becomes obsolete, and upgrading is needed every few years. On the other hand, the service segment will likely exhibit maximum growth over the coming years owing to the continuous support and services of electronic devices.

Among all the organization sizes, the small and medium enterprise segment is likely to secure the top spot across the global Device as a Service Market over the coming years. the services support companies in prioritizing their investments by leasing hardware, increasing profit, minimizing cost, and growing awareness about the model.

Among all the end-use industries, the I.T. and telecommunication segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global market for Devices as a service over the assessment era. The I.T. and telecommunications vertical comprises satellite companies, cable companies, telecommunication companies, and internet service providers. High performance, reliability, and security of I.T. devices are crucial for the fundamental operations in the sector. Therefore the segment creates a substantial maximum demand for devices like smartphones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, and desktops.

Among all the device types, the desktop segment is anticipated to hold the top position across the global market over the review timeframe. The segment's growth is credited to the aspects such as growing trend for I.T. centralization, increased demand for cloud-based virtual services, government initiatives to improve infrastructure, and an increase in the number of smart devices. However, the smartphone and peripheral segment are anticipated to exhibit the maximum CAGR over the coming years.

Device as a Service Market Regional Analysis

The global Device as a Service market (DaaS) is analyzed across five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the North American region is predicted to secure the top position across the global market for Device as a service over the review timeframe. The ability of DaaS to offer its customers flexibility in their operations is the primary parameter supporting the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the laptop and P.C. manufacturers have adopted the new supply chain model by implementing the responsibilities of device management, which in turn is anticipated to catalyze the growth of the regional market over the coming years. the U.S. led the regional market with the most significant contribution of approximately 87.4% in the year 2019. According to the research report by MRFR, the regional market is predicted to flourish substantially at a healthy CAGR of approximately 52.3% during the review era. Furthermore, factors such as the launch of such programs by H.P. & Microsoft and work from the home policy implemented by major software development corporations are also likely to catalyze the growth of the regional market over the assessment era.

The Device as a service market for the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest pace over the review era. The research reports by MRFR suggest that the regional market is predicted to attain a valuation of approximately USD 54,101.6 million by the end of 2026. The report anticipates that the regional market is predicted to substantially thrive at a healthy CAGR of approximately 59.2% during the review era. The large workforce involved in I.T. and ITes services is considered the main factor is supporting the growth of the regional market. The regional market's growth is also accredited to outsourcing plum contracts to large firms across nations such as India and China alongside a source of revenue for hardware vendors by refurbishing machines. In addition, numerous life sciences and retail organizations, increasing awareness about DaaS, and a growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises are also predicted to influence the growth of the regional market over the assessment era.

Related Reports:

Analytics as a Service Market Research Report: by Component, by Analytics, by Deployment, by Organization Size, and by End-User – Forecast till 2030

Big Data as a Service Market Information, by Services, by Deployment, by Industry , Organization Size - Forecast 2030

Microgrid as a Service Market by Grid Type, by Service Type, Industry - And Forecast 2020-2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

