Devers HR in 4th straight game; Winckowski, Bosox rout A's

  • Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run, as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy watches during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    1/8

    Athletics Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run, as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy watches during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo celebrates as he looks back to the dugout and first base coach Ramon Vazquez (84) after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    2/8

    Athletics Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo celebrates as he looks back to the dugout and first base coach Ramon Vazquez (84) after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox's Josh Winckowski pitches to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    3/8

    Athletics Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Josh Winckowski pitches to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Oakland Athletics starting pitcher James Kaprielian bare-hands the ball throwing to first on a single by Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. Kaprielian was charged with a throwing error on the play. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    4/8

    Athletics Red Sox Baseball

    Oakland Athletics starting pitcher James Kaprielian bare-hands the ball throwing to first on a single by Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. Kaprielian was charged with a throwing error on the play. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts loses his bat as he ducks an inside pitch during the sixth inning of the team's baseball against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    5/8

    Athletics Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts loses his bat as he ducks an inside pitch during the sixth inning of the team's baseball against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts throws to first after forcing out Oakland Athletics' Jonah Bride (77), for a double play on Tony Kemp during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    6/8

    Athletics Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts throws to first after forcing out Oakland Athletics' Jonah Bride (77), for a double play on Tony Kemp during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story, left, Alex Verdugo, center, and Xander Bogaerts celebrate the team's win over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    7/8

    Athletics Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story, left, Alex Verdugo, center, and Xander Bogaerts celebrate the team's win over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino wipes his brow with his jersey during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game agains the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    8/8

    Athletics Red Sox Baseball

    Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino wipes his brow with his jersey during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game agains the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run, as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy watches during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo celebrates as he looks back to the dugout and first base coach Ramon Vazquez (84) after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Boston Red Sox's Josh Winckowski pitches to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher James Kaprielian bare-hands the ball throwing to first on a single by Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. Kaprielian was charged with a throwing error on the play. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts loses his bat as he ducks an inside pitch during the sixth inning of the team's baseball against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts throws to first after forcing out Oakland Athletics' Jonah Bride (77), for a double play on Tony Kemp during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story, left, Alex Verdugo, center, and Xander Bogaerts celebrate the team's win over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino wipes his brow with his jersey during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game agains the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MAUREEN MULLEN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Red Sox
    Boston Red Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Oakland Athletics
    Oakland Athletics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Verdugo
    Alex Verdugo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rafael Devers
    Rafael Devers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Cora
    Alex Cora
    Puerto Rican baseball player and manager

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered in his fourth straight game and Alex Verdugo hit his first home run in almost two months, helping rookie Josh Winckowski earn his first major league career win as the Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 10-1 Wednesday night.

Boston has won 11 of its last 13 games, outscoring opponents 65-27 in that span. The A's have lost 13 of their last 14 and are in a 6-23 rut.

Winckowski (1-1) was called up from the minors to make his second major league start and pitched five scoreless innings. The 23-year-old righty allowed four hits, struck out three and walked one.

Devers hit a two-run homer, his 16th, in the second inning.

Verdugo connected for the first time since April 16, a two-run drive in the sixth. He finished with a season-high four RBIs.

James Kaprielian (0-4) gave up six runs on seven hits and six walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Verdugo had an RBI grounder in the first and singled home another run in the third for a 4-0 lead.

The Red Sox tacked on two more runs in the fourth after Jarren Duran and Devers led off with back-to-back walks. Xander Bogaerts had a sacrifice fly and a single by Verdugo set a single by Trevor Story that Kaprielian threw away.

Back-to-back one-out doubles by J.D. Martinez and Bogaerts and a two-out single by Story added two runs in the eighth.

Pinch-hitter Matt Davidson homered in the sixth off Boston reliever Jake Diekman.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF/OF Christian Arroyo tested positive and was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. Duran was called up from the minors to take his place on the roster. ... LHP Chris Sale, out all season with a right rib fracture, is expected to throw about 15-20 pitches in a live BP session on Thursday... LHP Josh Taylor, out all season so far with a low back strain, threw live batting practice and did some fielding drills. He is scheduled for another session on Saturday. If all goes well, manager Alex Cora said, Taylor could go out on a rehab assignment next week. ... ...OF Kiké Hernández, on the IL since June 8 with a right hip flexor strain, ran on Wednesday. ... RHPs Garrett Whitlock, on the IL since June 9 with right hip inflammation, and Nathan Eovaldi, on the IL since June 9 with low back inflammation, are progressing, Cora said, but are not scheduled yet for mound work. ...OF Rob Refsnyder, who was banged up in his last few games, was not in the starting lineup but was available off the bench.

UP NEXT

The Athletics and Red Sox wrap up their season series with an afternoon game. LHP Rich Hill (2-3, 4.38 ERA) is scheduled to start for Boston against RHP Paul Blackburn (5-2, 2.31). Hill earned a win on June 5 against Oakland, giving up one run in six innings. Blackburn took a loss on June 8, his only career appearance against Boston, giving up four runs in four innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s stats eerily similar to Hall of Fame dad's

    They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so Vladdy must really admire his Hall of Fame father.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.