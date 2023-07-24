Devers and Duvall lead the Red Sox offense in a 6-1 win over the Mets

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered, Adam Duvall drove in two runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets 6-1 on Sunday night.

Boston opened a four-run third inning with seven straight hits, chasing an ineffective Carlos Carrasco. Connor Wong had three hits for the Red Sox, who finished with 15 and took two of three games in the series.

The victory kept Boston (53-47) tied with the rival New York Yankees for last place in the rugged AL East, though both are just two games out of a playoff spot.

Francisco Lindor had an RBI single off the Green Monster for the disappointing Mets (46-53), who could be a surprising seller heading into the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Brendan Mcgair, The Associated Press