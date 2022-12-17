Development in ‘wait-and-see’ mode

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Approaching one year since a fire destroyed the Finnish Labour Temple, Brad McKinnon, BK Realty Development contractor and owner of the building, looks back on the year as he continues to rebuild the structure.

Rising interest rates, weather setbacks, existing utility infrastructure from neighbouring businesses, a labour shortage and an ongoing battle between insurance companies are among the reasons for the delay of the construction until the spring.

Despite these challenges, and an early summer rainstorm that flooded his foundation work, McKinnon has made progress in the reconstruction of what he now calls “The Finlandia.”

“It’s a huge undertaking and we have very tight timelines with weather in Northwestern Ontario,” he said. “We’ve installed the foundation and put all our concrete slabs on the main floor and then added the concrete overpour. We’re ready to continue upwards with framing.”

McKinnon explained that encompasses the building’s concrete foundation, all the underground parking, elevator shafts, stairwells and other supporting infrastructure.

During November, a crane became part of the Bay and Algoma landscape as it moved concrete slabs into the structure forming the foundation.

“The biggest new feature is the fact that we now have underground parking. It was the first major feature of rejigging this property and rebuilding it to solve the parking issues,” he said.

“That’s why we decided to do underground parking so that we can have more residential units in the building. It makes better use of the space, but it comes with a hefty price tag too. It’s not cheap to build underground parking.”

The cost of the concrete, rebar, the depth of excavation, retaining walls and temporary shoring up of banks at depths of 17-feet add to the price tag.

“When you start digging next to city infrastructure, you have to make sure that you’re not hitting waterlines, water mains and sewer systems. When you’re going that deep you have to make sure the banks aren’t going to cave in and kill somebody or give way and completely cover up work that we’re doing,” he said.

Story continues

Early in the reconstruction project, McKinnon’s original subcontractor responsible for the concrete work didn’t have the available materials or manpower in the spring to do the job.

“So he had to step away,” McKinnon said.

“We had to quickly reject and rethink how we were going to do things. It’s been challenging this year.”

When A1 Concrete stepped into the picture, they rationed Portland cement from other projects, prioritizing the Finlandia project.

“Without them, we couldn’t have got as far as we did this year,” he said. “They saw us as a community project and they put it as a priority on their list and it really helped.”

McKinnon says they have had new hires where people stay on for a couple of weeks and find the work is too hard.

“They quit and we have to find new people and retrain them. So dealing with that has been quite difficult. We have a very nomadic workforce,” he said.

For now, it’s “wait and see” for McKinnon.

“Until we see what the Bank of Canada is going to do with interest rates . . . until interest rates come back down and until we settle our insurance claim, the project is on hold until spring,” he noted.

This means that the Hoito reconstruction will also be shelved until the framing is completed.

“I can’t just frame part of the building (for the restaurant). The whole building has to be done in one shot and connected because of stairwells and access points, he said.

“The biggest challenge right now, obviously, it’s winter. We’re not going to be framing the building in the middle of winter. It just doesn’t make sense cost-wise.”

While McKinnon waits for things to fall back into place, he is busy with other projects.

Original bricks from the historical building are still available. Proceeds from the brick sales will help rebuild the cupola that was also destroyed in the fire.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal