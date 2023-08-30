Development and economic growth crucial in Champagne by-election bid

“We need leaders that can restore faith and trust in democracy as well as provide the creativity required to build a town that works for us now and, in the future,” Catherine Champagne, one of the candidates in the upcoming Town of Taber by-election, said. “If I am elected, I hope to serve the Town of Taber and its residents through various methods. I plan on building relationships with local businesses and organizations to neighbouring communities that could lead to future partnerships. I’m here to work for the people of Taber, to speak up when no one else will, and to ask and answer hard questions.”

Champagne is one of seven candidates who will be running in the by-election that will take place on Sept. 7.

“I plan to be approachable, listening to concerns, ideas, and perspectives before making decisions,” Champagne said. “I want to be accessible to my constituents and available when they need. I’m committed to being prepared and taking this role seriously. I believe a new level of professionalism is required on Council and I hope to bring this by doing my homework and research ahead of decision making as well as participating in, and sitting on various boards and committees that strengthen our town.”

Currently, Champagne sits on the Subdivision Appeal Board for the Town of Taber. She also works as the Director of External Relations at the YWCA Lethbridge & District and absolutely loves working in non-profit management.

Prior to that she has sat on and chaired the Taber Municipal Library Board as well as sat on the Taber and District Housing Board, Taber Lost Paws Board and Special Olympics Lethbridge Board. Growing up in Lethbridge, Champagne has lived in Taber for 10 years and says she absolutely loves the community of Taber.

Champagne is married to Sergeant Mat Champagne who has been policing in Taber for over 20 years, and they share two incredible teenagers, and three dogs. Champagne also has a degree in Justice Studies and has worked for Alberta Justice for 14 years, and after that, she was Executive Director at Safe Haven Women’s Shelter in Taber for four years.

“I truly believe my strong work ethic and resiliency have made me the person I am today,” Champagne said. “I believe in setting achievable goals, working towards them consistently and celebrating successes. I also believe in falling forwards and learning from mistakes and attempts and knowing that you will always gain some kind of knowledge, no matter the outcome. Taking ownership of my actions and my life have been how I have made it to where I am today. I have had some hard situations to deal with over the last few years and have chosen to learn from them by living everyday to it’s fullest whilst continuously acting towards my goals instead of just dreaming about them.”

On top of that, Champagne is a health and fitness nut, an open heart surgery survivor, a vinyl collector, and a huge Oilers fan, as well as an avid volunteer, a special Olympics coach, a continuous go getter, and overall dedicated to being the very best at everything she does in life.

“I want to serve on Town Council to continue to develop and expand this community,” Champagne said. “Taber is blossoming, and I want to enhance and support all the incredible people who are making that happen. I want to bring economic growth and prosperity to our town, develop our community activities and events, support our continued safe streets through many police and safety initiatives and make Taber a ‘Town of Choice’ for Albertans.”

Taber, Champagne says, has the best small town feeling ever and is such a tight community that always works to support each other and bring out the best of the people and all it has to offer. If she is elected, Champagne says, she would serve through her four goals: Growth, Community, Safety and Action.

“I want to be able to listen to constituents,” Champagne said. “If you are always talking, you aren’t listening. The people of Taber know their town, they know what is going on locally and know what they want to see in the next five years. We need to take stock of what we have, what we have to offer and how we can effectively and efficiently get goals accomplished.”

For more information about Catherine Champagne’s campaign, visit her campaign profiles: Facebook: Cat Champagne for Council, Instagram: @ champagneforcouncil, or contact her via email at champagnefortaber@gmail. com.

“I am a barrier-breaker, a facilitator and above all, a doer,” Champagne said. “I look forward to serving my community and watching it blossom! I have a commitment to this community and dedication to ensuring I fulfill the role to the very best of my ability. Vote Champagne, you won’t be disappointed.”

Heather Cameron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times