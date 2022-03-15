Development of the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 15 March 2022

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·3 min read
A.P. M&#xf8;ller - M&#xe6;rsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S


ANNOUNCEMENT


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Development of the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 15 March 2022


The Annual General Meeting of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S took place on Tuesday 15 March 2022 as a partly electronic general meeting in accordance with the below agenda.

The Board of Directors had appointed Niels Kornerup, attorney-at-law, as Chairman of the meeting.

Agenda

  1. Report on the Company’s activities during the past financial year.


The Chairman of the Board of Directors gave a presentation of the Company’s activities in the past year.

  1. Submission of the audited annual report for adoption.

The audited annual report was submitted and adopted.

  1. Resolution to grant discharge to directors.

The General Meeting discharged the Directors from their obligations.

  1. Resolution on appropriation of profit, including the amount of dividends, or covering of loss

in accordance with the adopted annual report.

The Board’s proposal for distribution of the net result of USD 1,032 million with USD 7,117 million as dividends to the shareholders, equivalent to DKK 2,500 per share of nominally DKK 1,000, was adopted.

  1. The remuneration report is presented for approval.


The remuneration report was approved.

  1. Any requisite election of members for the Board of Directors.


Pursuant to the Articles of Association, Jim Hagemann Snabe, Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla, Robert Mærsk Uggla, Blythe Masters, Thomas Lindegaard Madsen and Jacob Andersen Sterling stepped down from the Board of Directors.

Robert Mærsk Uggla and Thomas Lindegaard Madsen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Further, Julija Voitiekute and Marika Fredriksson were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

Hereafter, the Board of Directors consisted of:
Robert Mærsk Uggla, Marc Engel, Bernard L. Bot, Arne Karlsson, Thomas Lindegaard Madsen, Amparo Moraleda, Julija Voitiekute and Marika Fredriksson.

  1. Election of auditors.


PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

  1. Deliberation of any proposals submitted by the Board of Directors or by shareholders.

  1. The General Meeting adopted the Board’s proposal of authorisation to the Board of Directors to declare extraordinary dividend until the first annual general meeting in 2023.

  2. The General Meeting adopted the Board’s proposal to decrease the Company’s share capital as follows:

The share capital will decrease from nominally DKK 19,376,016,000 with nominally DKK 668,855,000 in total, divided into 133,779 A shares and 535,076 B shares of DKK 1,000 to nominally DKK 18,707,161,000 by cancellation of own shares.

The capital decrease will take place at a premium as it will take place at a price of 1,705.82 and 1,797.50 for A and B shares, respectively, cf. section 188, (2) of the Danish Companies Act, corresponding to the average price at which the shares have been repurchased. The amount from the capital decrease will be paid out to the Company as owner of the shares as the amount will be transferred from the Company’s capital reserves to the free reserves.

Consequently, article 2.1 of the Articles of Association will be changed with effect from the completion of the capital decrease.

  1. The General Meeting adopted the Board’s proposal for the Company’s indemnification of Board and Management members.

  2. The general Meeting adopted the updated remuneration policy for the Board of Directors and Management of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

.

_____________

Meeting adjourned.

Contact person: Executive Vice President Lars-Erik Brenøe, tel. no. +45 33 63 36 07.


Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Biomea Fusion to Present at Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

    REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel irreversible covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:00am Pac

  • Speedskater Weidemann to miss World Cup final after positive COVID-19 test

    CALGARY — Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann has withdrawn from this weekend's World Cup final in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19. Speed Skating Canada said Weidemann underwent multiple tests over the week, but her cycle threshold values were too low to enter the bubble environment in Heerenveen for the competition. The 26-year old from Ottawa was slated to race in the women’s 1,500 metres and 3,000 metres at this final international event of the season. She currently si

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old