Breaking: Fort Worth police officer involved in shooting Wednesday night

Fort Worth police announced an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night.

Police did not immediately release any other details on the shooting, but CBS 11 reported that it happened at the intersection of Olive Place and Garland Avenue in southwest Fort Worth.

Irving police also announced a shooting Wednesday night in which they said an officer shot and killed someone at Baylor Scott & White hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

