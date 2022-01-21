Developers believe that if you build it in RTP, biotech companies will come

Zachery Eanes
·3 min read

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: January 21, 2022

Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues.

A $100 million is a whole lot of cash, but it’s starting to seem like a small amount when it comes to real estate in Research Triangle Park.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, one of the nation’s largest lab developers, spent that amount of money on 122 empty acres in the heart of RTP this past week, buying up land that had once been eyed for a huge factory for the company ApiJect.

The ApiJect deal fell apart for numerous reasons, as I reported late last year, opening up the opportunity for Alexandria.

Alexandria will assuredly spent a lot more on the property, and its founder Joel Marcus told me it’s got another life sciences campus in mind.

And his purchase only came a week after Trinity Capital said it would spend $1B on a biotech campus in nearby Morrisville.

[Read more here]

Philanthropy funds the Innovate Raleigh fellowship. Consider supporting philanthropy-funded journalism by going to www.newsobserver.com/donate



2021 was a record year for new business creation in N.C.

New business filings in North Carolina grew by 40% to 178,300 in 2021 – the largest number ever recorded, according to the N.C. Dept. of the Secretary of State.

2020 had also been a record year, after there was a surge of entrepreneurship in the wake of layoffs during the pandemic, The N&O previously reported.

It’s assuredly a great sign that more startups are filling the state’s pipeline. But it should also serve as a warning sign, said Thom Ruhe, the CEO of NC IDEA, a foundation that supports startups in the state.

“That’s going to be a lot of people that are going to need help and resources,” he told me, adding that it should be setting off alarm bells across government offices, economic development organizations and philanthropic groups.

“If we don’t all collectively step up and support these record startup cohorts, it’s only going to be a matter of time until we’re going to see record closings.”

Tech news from the Triangle

  • Indianapolis software company Greenlight Guru set expand to the Triangle after buying Raleigh startup CanvasGT. [N&O]

  • NC IDEA greenlights seed funding for seven Black-led startups, part of increasing equity in its investments. [N&O]

  • Durham’s Wrangle raises $2M from Triangle investors. [TBJ]

  • Laid-off IBM workers can’t sue for age bias as a group - appeals court. [RTRS]

  • Business travel through RDU hasn’t recovered – even as 8.8M passengers flew in 2021. [WRAL]

  • Spiffy Expands To Five New Cities and Crosses Its Millionth Service. [GrepBeat]

What I’m reading

  • The renderings are grand. But what is Raleigh’s Downtown South without a sports arena? [N&O]

  • Peloton to halt production of its Bikes, treadmills as demand wanes. [CNBC]

  • Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Deal to Power Its Netflix-of-Gaming Aspirations. [WSJ]

  • How 5G Clashed With an Aviation Device Invented in the 1920s . [NYT]

  • Why Netflix keeps cranking up its prices. [The Verge]

  • Second Life’s founder doesn’t believe in VR. [Protocol]

Other Triangle business

  • The ArtsCenter could have another new home in Carrboro. Why the plan has changed. [N&O]

  • The latest Raleigh barbecue joint will showcase the Latin side of pork. [N&O]

  • 321 Coffee, a cafe and roaster that exclusively employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is opening a new storefront in downtown Raleigh. [N&O]

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker charged with domestic violence

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, who is married to country music singer Sara Evans, was arrested Saturday on a felony domestic violence charge, Tennessee authorities said. Barker, 49, was booked into a Nashville county jail early Saturday morning, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a $10,000 bond with a 12-hour hold because it was a domestic violence case. He was releas

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.