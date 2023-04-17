Developer wins right to build on Brislington meadowland

A developer can build 260 homes on a beauty spot, the government's Planning Inspectorate has ruled.

Homes England took the planning application directly to appeal after Bristol City Council missed a deadline to decide on the Brislington Meadows project.

The council said it would have rejected the plan because it has declared an ecological emergency.

Campaigners said they were considering applying for a judicial review.

Homes England, the government's land and property agency, bought part of the site from the council in March 2020, while the rest was purchased from private owners.

The total value of the sale was approximately £15 million.

The developer says 30% of the homes will be affordable.

'Benefits outweigh harms'

The site was designated for development by the council back in 2014, but the current administration has sought to protect it.

Wildlife experts say it is home to a variety of important species such as bats, birds of prey, slow worms, as well as ancient trees.

Residents left almost 600 objections to the plans related to environmental concerns.

In its decision, the Planning Inspectorate found 25% of the site's trees would be felled, and 74% of its hedgerows would be lost.

It also acknowledged the development would result in the loss of open space for recreation.

The body said it placed "limited weight" on these factors because the site had previously been allocated for new homes by the council, even though it now opposes the plans.

It concluded the "benefits of the proposal significantly outweigh the harms" because of the need for housing in Bristol.

'Deeply disappointed'

Bristol's mayor Marvin Rees said: "Deeply disappointed to see the Government approve plans to build on Brislington Meadows - this wildlife haven needs protection.

"Homes England's plans are at odds with my administration's efforts to save the site from my predecessor's 2014 Local Plan."

A spokesperson for campaign group Save Brislington Meadows described the decision as "disappointing and saddening".

"We need to read the judgement carefully and assess our next steps to see if there is scope for a judicial review," they said.

Labour Councillors for Brislington East, Tim Rippington and Katja Hornchen said the decision had "side-lined" local democracy.

"We, alongside residents, believe that Brislington Meadows's ecological values far outweighs the benefits of building houses there and we made this view clear to the Planning Inspectorate," they said.

"This is not only our view but the view of Bristol City Council as a whole."

The added: "Sadly, Homes England and the Planning Inspectorate have chosen to side-line local democracy and impose this development on us against the will of the city."

Homes England has been approached for comment.

