Developer wants to build Idaho’s 3rd-highest building along Garden City’s Greenbelt

Garden City could soon become home to Idaho’s third-tallest building if a Las Vegas developer gets his way.

On Tuesday, the Garden Design Review Committee discussed Michael Talbott’s proposal to build the 252-foot-tall building at 510 E. 41st St. Known as the Boardwalk Residences, its height would be surpassed only by Boise’s Eighth and Main Building and the U.S. Bank Building.

Sitting along the Boise River Greenbelt near Veterans Memorial Parkway, the building would have 18 stories containing 111 condominiums. The ground floor would be dedicated to more than 2,000 square feet of commercial space.

The proposal is a big change from Talbott’s previous plan for the site. In March 2020, Garden City’s City Council approved Talbott’s application to build a nine-story, 148-room boutique hotel on the property.

Talbott, who is a managing partner of Vida Properties in Boise, told the Design Review Committee that he believes there is more demand for housing than there is for hotel rooms. He also said the condos would create 45% fewer vehicle trips than the hotel.

Covering 1.24 acres, the Boardwalk Residences would include six studio condos, 24 one-bedroom condos, 59 two-bedrooms, 19 three-bedrooms and three guest suites. Residents would each have a balcony and access to a lounge on the ninth floor.

Talbott has additional plans in the works for the seven-acre property on East 41st Street. He plans to build two apartments buildings containing a total of 278 units, retail and commercial spaces and a public plaza. He wants the area to become the new “heart of Garden City.”

Talbott broke ground on the site in May. The 38-unit apartment building, dubbed 406 Place, will be the first thing built and is slated to open in 2022.

“We are increasing access to the Greenbelt,” Talbott told the Statesman last year. “I hope it will draw people in as a real destination.”

Erstad Architects’ Chad Weltzin, who is representing Talbott, did not return the Idaho Statesman’s request for comment.

A rendering shows the completed Boardwalk project. The 18-story Boardwalk Residences lies to the right of the drawing with two apartments buildings, with the Boardwalk Apartments and 406 Place, to its left.

Two committee members attended the pre-application conference, according to Garden City Design Review Committee minutes. Committee member Brett Labrie called the project “aggressive, bold, but well done” and found the architectural features “interesting.” Maureen Gresham wanted to hear more from the public before making decisions on the project.

Some residents had already expressed disapproval of the hotel plan, worrying the hotel would be too large and create too much activity in the residential area that is made up of mostly one-story houses and mobile homes.

A public hearing will be set in the coming weeks. Following the hearing, the Design Review Committee will have the final decision on whether to approve the project.

The plan for Boardwalk Residences was first reported by BoiseDev.

▪ If the Boardwalk Residences is built, it will become the seventh Boise-area building taller than 190 feet. Which is your favorite among the ones already standing? Vote in our survey below, or follow this link if it doesn’t appear on your screen.

